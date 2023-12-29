Dead mammal believed to be porpoise washes up on Fife beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dead mammal believed to be porpoise washes up on Fife beach

Locals wondered how the marine creature had come to shore.

By Andrew Robson
Porpoise washes up on Kirkcaldy beach in Fife
The washed up creature on Kirkcaldy Beach. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A dead mammal believed to be a porpoise has washed up on a Fife beach.

The marine creature was first spotted by locals walking along Kirkcaldy Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Experts believe the carcass to be a harbour porpoise which most likely died after a grey seal attack.

The dead porpoise on Kirkcaldy beach
SMASS believes the mammal was attacked by a grey seal. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A spokesperson for the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) said: “It is difficult to identify this animal for certain due to the decomposition and scavenger damage.

“However, it looks to me to be a harbour porpoise.

“The marks on the animal are also consistent with grey seal predation which further suggests this is likely to be a porpoise.”

Grey seal predation likely cause of porpoise death

The stranding came soon after the region was battered by Storm Gerrit on Wednesday, with the dead porpoise washing up during high tide.

A spokesperson for the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust said: “From the images provided it looks to be an adult porpoise that has died at sea and come in on the high tide.

The porpoise was first spotted washed up on the Fife beach on Wednesday
The porpoise was first spotted on Thursday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

“We will visit the site just in case the next tide has not taken it away.

“The dead carcass is a valuable food source for many seaside scavengers.

“However, we would ask that walkers with dogs keep them under control in the vicinity.

Harbour porpoises are the smallest cetaceans found in Scottish waters and can reach up to 1.9m long.

The sea creatures have a blunt head with a stocky body and a fin positioned in the middle of their backs.

The SMASS spokesperson added: “We would like to thank everyone who reported the porpoise to us.

“We encourage anyone to report stranded whales, dolphins or seals to SMASS as early as possible.”

More from Fife

Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel winner
Fife dad on how he's spent £92k Michael McIntyre winnings so far - and…
Thomas Weir.
Dunfermline paedophile with 22-year stash of sick material avoids jail sentence 
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured a meeting re Newburgh railway station
MP secures meeting to discuss Newburgh Railway Station funding
Andrew McIntosh at the family home in Kinloss Crescent, ruined by Storm Gerrit.
Heartbroken Cupar family vow never to return to home devastated by Storm Gerrit
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
Mr Iqbal at his Cupar shop destroyed by Storm Gerrit flooding.
Storm Gerrit: Cupar shop owner fears he may never reopen flood-hit store
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road during Storm Gerrit
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Road closures and rail disruption continues in Tayside and Fife
4
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park in Cupar, Fife amid Storm Gerrit
Willie Rennie reveals river concerns as he reacts to Cupar and Strathmiglo Storm Gerrit…

Conversation