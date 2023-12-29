Prayers answered as stolen Baby Jesus figure mysteriously returns to Perth nativity scene

A figure of Baby Jesus that was stolen from a Perth nativity scene has been returned.

The theft, outside St John’s Kirk, was noticed by a delivery driver on Thursday just after 10am.

St John’s Kirk confirmed perspex screening had been smashed on Christmas Eve, but nothing was taken at the time.

Bill Wilson, the church’s clerk, called on whoever stole it to “do the right thing”.

However, pictures shown to The Courier showed the Holy Child had been returned to his rightful place on Thursday evening.

An anonymous passer-by said: “I was just walking in the city centre when I noticed that Jesus had been returned to his manger.

“It’s nice to see that whoever took him has done the right thing and put him back where he belongs.

“It looks like they’ve also given him some decorative tinsel.

“Hopefully no one steals him again – it’s not a very nice thing to do.”

Second theft of Baby Jesus

Bill Wilson, St John’s Kirk clerk, previously told The Courier that it was the second time the figure had been stolen.

He said: “This is sadly the second time that the Baby Jesus has been stolen from the nativity scene placed outside St John’s Kirk by the council, as it happened a few years ago.

“It seems such an unkind thing to do when the nativity scene is there to remind us all, especially children, why we celebrate Christmas.”

Furthermore, In 2016, three teenagers were charged in connection with the theft of a Baby Jesus life-size doll and lamb from the nativity.

The figures were later recovered by police.