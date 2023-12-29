Staff ‘saddened’ after picture of beloved regular taken from Dundee pub

Staff at a Dundee pub were left “saddened” after a picture of a beloved regular was taken from the premises.

A framed picture of Dave Milton was removed from the Tay Bridge Bar on Thursday evening.

Dave had been a regular at the Perth Road public house for more than 20 years before he passed away in October 2021, at the age of 91.

He lived in the West End and was previously a sales representative in the soft drinks industry.

The pub has now launched an appeal for the return of the picture, which showed the pensioner during his 90th birthday celebrations.

Proprietor Jimmy Marr said the picture of Dave had been within a gold frame near his regular seat.

He said: “The staff have placed an appeal online to see if we can get the picture back.

“Both I and the staff had a lot of respect for Dave, he was a longstanding customer.

“With the family’s permission we’d put the picture up and it had sat there for a few years.”

Some of Dave’s family had been in the establishment last night and had told the staff the picture had been taken.

It was initially thought it may have been knocked off the wall before staff and patrons began searching for it.

A post on the Tay Bridge Bar Facebook page said: “We hate negative posts, but we need to address something that was taken from the pub last night.

“It was a photo of a dear regular that sadly passed a couple of years ago.

“The photo was on our wall next to the puggy machine, as that’s where Davie sat.

“Please if you have took the photo, can you please return to the bar. It’s saddened us all here and Davie’s family.”