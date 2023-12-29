Staff ‘saddened’ after picture of beloved regular taken from Dundee pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Staff ‘saddened’ after picture of beloved regular taken from Dundee pub

The picture of Dave Milton was stripped from the wall near where he used to sit.

By James Simpson
The picture of Dave Milton at the Taybridge Bar.
The picture of Dave Milton at the Tay Bridge Bar. Image: Jimmy Marr

Staff at a Dundee pub were left “saddened” after a picture of a beloved regular was taken from the premises.

A framed picture of Dave Milton was removed from the Tay Bridge Bar on Thursday evening.

Dave had been a regular at the Perth Road public house for more than 20 years before he passed away in October 2021, at the age of 91.

He lived in the West End and was previously a sales representative in the soft drinks industry.

The pub has now launched an appeal for the return of the picture, which showed the pensioner during his 90th birthday celebrations.

The picture showed Dave blowing his candles out on his 90th birthday. Image: Jimmy Marr

Proprietor Jimmy Marr said the picture of Dave had been within a gold frame near his regular seat.

He said: “The staff have placed an appeal online to see if we can get the picture back.

“Both I and the staff had a lot of respect for Dave, he was a longstanding customer.

“With the family’s permission we’d put the picture up and it had sat there for a few years.”

Some of Dave’s family had been in the establishment last night and had told the staff the picture had been taken.

Dave Milton had been a longtime customer of the Taybridge Bar. Image: Supplied

It was initially thought it may have been knocked off the wall before staff and patrons began searching for it.

A post on the Tay Bridge Bar Facebook page said: “We hate negative posts, but we need to address something that was taken from the pub last night.

“It was a photo of a dear regular that sadly passed a couple of years ago.

“The photo was on our wall next to the puggy machine, as that’s where Davie sat.

“Please if you have took the photo, can you please return to the bar. It’s saddened us all here and Davie’s family.”

More from Dundee

Inside Dundee's Hilltown Court.
Images show foul conditions in Dundee multi as human waste left on landings 'for…
Michael and Susan Zappert.
OAP passengers left stranded in Dundee say ScotRail must provide after-hours warm area
Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Dundee's Waterfront taken from a distance.
Dundee Waterfront: What has been built so far and what is coming next?
3
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee council leader says city will be transformed despite 'one hand behind back'
11
Kirsten Connelly at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police strip search in Dundee uncovers heroin stash worth hundreds
Morgan Street, Stobswell, Dundee.
Stobswell resident describes drug use in flat close as 'helpless situation'
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
The train following the collision with a tree. Image: Aslef/Twitter
ScotRail defends safety of train involved in Broughty Ferry crash during Storm Gerrit

Conversation