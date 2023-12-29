Craig Slater sets out Arbroath positives and negatives under new boss Jim McIntyre

Craig Slater is convinced Arbroath are on an upward trajectory under new manager Jim McIntyre.

The Red Lichties have taken four points from their last two games and, despite sitting ninth, are only two points adrift of Morton in fifth spot.

Slater knows it could have been a lot better had they not conceded a 91st-minute equaliser to Dunfermline last Saturday.

It was a game where the Gayfield men had victory within their grasp.

But Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton took the fighting spirit too literally and the former was sent-off for a second booking after a bust-up with his team-mate.

Even then, McIntyre’s reborn side looked set to hang on – until their resistance cracked in injury-time.

Despite the bitter disappointment of only taking a point, Slater insists there are plenty reasons for optimism as they prepare to take on league leaders Raith Rovers.

He said: “It was really disappointing last Saturday, just in the manner we lost the goal right at the end.

“We had defended so well in the whole game and even when we went down to 10 men.

‘Really hard to take’

“I thought we were really good at times – really, really good. We played some good stuff, everyone was working together.

“So to concede right at the end was really hard to take.

“I was bitterly disappointed for the fans because they were great and it would have been a nice wee present for Christmas.

He added: “Since the manager has come in, it’s been really positive. But I think we should have more points.

“Going away from home and beating Inverness was great and we were hoping to follow it up with another three points against Dunfermline.

“We just needed to stay strong and see that game out. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t manage.

“But we’ve got to take the positives from it – everyone working together, the spirit of the team. When we went down to ten men we were fighting for each other.

“So, there’s plenty of positives.”

With just two points separating five teams from fifth to ninth in the table, a relegation battle can quickly turn into a push for a play-off place.

McIntyre has already indicated he intends bolstering his threadbare squad with new recruits in the January transfer window.

However, Slater knows the importance of every match as the Angus outfit chase Championship survival.

‘Onwards and upwards’

The former Dundee United and Forfar midfielder added: “Everyone works differently, so it’s up to us as players, not only for the new manager but for everyone at the club, that we get our finger out.

“We need to start picking up points quickly.

“It’s been good under the new gaffer. I’m enjoying it but I just want to start winning games.

“It’s so tight in this league that you can fluctuate up and down the table if you can put a run together.

“So, we can’t be too down and there’s a great bunch of boys in the changing room. It’s onwards and upwards and we go again against Raith Rovers.”