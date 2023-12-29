Craig Slater sets out Arbroath positives and negatives under new boss Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Slater sets out Arbroath positives and negatives under new boss Jim McIntyre

The Red Lichties midfielder saw plenty to build on in draw with Dunfermline.

By Iain Collin
Arbroath midfielder Craig Slater. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.
Arbroath midfielder Craig Slater. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

Craig Slater is convinced Arbroath are on an upward trajectory under new manager Jim McIntyre.

The Red Lichties have taken four points from their last two games and, despite sitting ninth, are only two points adrift of Morton in fifth spot.

Slater knows it could have been a lot better had they not conceded a 91st-minute equaliser to Dunfermline last Saturday.

It was a game where the Gayfield men had victory within their grasp.

Midfielder Craig Slater in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Craig Slater is convinced things are on the up for Arbroath. Image: SNS.

But Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton took the fighting spirit too literally and the former was sent-off for a second booking after a bust-up with his team-mate.

Even then, McIntyre’s reborn side looked set to hang on – until their resistance cracked in injury-time.

Despite the bitter disappointment of only taking a point, Slater insists there are plenty reasons for optimism as they prepare to take on league leaders Raith Rovers.

He said: “It was really disappointing last Saturday, just in the manner we lost the goal right at the end.

“We had defended so well in the whole game and even when we went down to 10 men.

‘Really hard to take’

“I thought we were really good at times – really, really good. We played some good stuff, everyone was working together.

“So to concede right at the end was really hard to take.

“I was bitterly disappointed for the fans because they were great and it would have been a nice wee present for Christmas.

He added: “Since the manager has come in, it’s been really positive. But I think we should have more points.

“Going away from home and beating Inverness was great and we were hoping to follow it up with another three points against Dunfermline.

“We just needed to stay strong and see that game out. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t manage.

Craig Wighton rises highest in a crowded penalty box at Gayfield Park to head in a dramatic equaliser for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath. Craig Brown / DAFC.
Craig Wighton nods in a dramatic equaliser for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath. Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But we’ve got to take the positives from it – everyone working together, the spirit of the team. When we went down to ten men we were fighting for each other.

“So, there’s plenty of positives.”

With just two points separating five teams from fifth to ninth in the table, a relegation battle can quickly turn into a push for a play-off place.

McIntyre has already indicated he intends bolstering his threadbare squad with new recruits in the January transfer window.

However, Slater knows the importance of every match as the Angus outfit chase Championship survival.

‘Onwards and upwards’

The former Dundee United and Forfar midfielder added: “Everyone works differently, so it’s up to us as players, not only for the new manager but for everyone at the club, that we get our finger out.

“We need to start picking up points quickly.

“It’s been good under the new gaffer. I’m enjoying it but I just want to start winning games.

“It’s so tight in this league that you can fluctuate up and down the table if you can put a run together.

“So, we can’t be too down and there’s a great bunch of boys in the changing room. It’s onwards and upwards and we go again against Raith Rovers.”

