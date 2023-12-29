Friday court round-up — ‘Grappling fight’ and fraud claim denied

A Fife man has been sentenced for his role in an attack near Styx snooker club in Glenrothes.

Jake Goodfellow, 23, pulled another man to the ground as he left the venue in the early hours of January 23 last year.

Co-accused Andrew Malcolm then took over, punching and kicking the man repeatedly and stamping on his head.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously the stamp left him unconscious for seven minutes.

Both men appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to different charges.

Goodfellow admitted assault, while Malcolm admitted his part in the attack left the victim severely injured and endangered his life.

Background reports on Malcolm are not yet complete and his sentence was further deferred to January 25.

Defence lawyer David Bell, representing first offender Goodfellow, said his client’s position is the man had antagonised him and made a derogatory comment about his then-girlfriend.

The solicitor said they ended up in a “grappling fight” on the ground and Goodfellow tried to throw punches.

Mr Bell said his client, 21 at the time of the offence, has not been in trouble since, and is in full time employment at a factory.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick sentenced Goodfellow, whose address on court papers was listed as Glenrothes Police HQ, to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and made a £250 compensation order in favour of his victim.

Missing phones

Prison chiefs have “lost track” of mobile phones handed out to inmates at jails across Scotland during the Covid pandemic.

Perth prisoner James Marshall, caged for a horrific knife attack in Fife, appeared in court to be prosecuted for having a mobile behind bars.

The sex offender’s lawyer Martin McGuire said phones were circulated by inmates and many have now disappeared.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed the hunt for the missing devices is ongoing.

£90k fraud claim denied

A Pitlochry woman has appeared in court accused of defrauding her partner out of more than £90,000.

Mary McDonald allegedly formed a fraudulent scheme that involved forging letters and creating false documents from solicitors.

The 41-year-old, from Bruach Lane, denies the charges.

It is alleged that between May 1 2014 and August 31 2019, she obtaining unauthorised access to bank accounts in the name of her then-partner and made a series of transactions and cash withdrawals for her own benefit.

It is alleged she transferred funds from his bank account to a separate account in her name, and obtained credit in his name without his knowledge.

McDonald is further accused of engaging with creditors and sequestrators of the man, without his permission, by forging letters in his name.

Prosecutors claim she intercepted his letters and legal documents “in order to conceal ongoing proceedings against him,” and created false documents from solicitors and creditors, in order to disguise his true financial position.

McDonald is charged with obtaining various sums amounting to £92,360 by fraud.

She pled not guilty when she appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and the case was continued to trial on June 24.

Started stash 23 years ago

A Dunfermline paedophile who built up a stash of more than 13,000 child abuse pictures and videos over 22 years has avoided a prison sentence. Thomas Weir, 57, began gathering the sick material on August 10 2000 until he was finally caught in December last year.

The round-up will return on January 4.