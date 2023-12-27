Prison chiefs ‘lose track’ of mobile phones in Scottish jails as Perth inmate caught with device after national amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison chiefs 'lose track' of mobile phones in Scottish jails as Perth inmate caught with device after national amnesty

Perth prisoner James Marshall, caged for a horrific knife attack in Fife, is one of the first to be prosecuted for having a mobile behind bars since the recent amnesty.

By Jamie Buchan
Prison chiefs have “lost track” of mobile phones handed out to inmates at jails across Scotland.

Staff are struggling to recover devices first distributed during lockdown, while replacement landline phones are being installed in cells throughout the estate.

Perth prisoner James Marshall, caged for a horrific knife attack in Fife, is one of the first to be prosecuted for having a mobile behind bars since the recent amnesty.

The sex offender’s lawyer Martin McGuire said phones – introduced as part of a £4.1 million Scottish Government plan to help prisoners keep in touch with loved ones – were circulated by inmates and many have now disappeared.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed the hunt for the missing devices is ongoing.

Caught red-handed

The contentious mobile phone scheme is being scrapped after the devices were misused thousands of times by prisoners.

Perth Sheriff Court has seen an abundance of cases involving inmates caught with contraband SIM cards inside their authorised phones, as cons attempt to bypass strict time and data restrictions.

The mobiles have also been used to organise crimes on the outside.

Perth Prison has been plagued by problems with contraband SIM cards.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court landline phones were being fitted inside cells up and down the country at the end of the summer.

“The devices have restrictions of 200 minutes per month,” he said.

“As a result of this, mobile phones are being recovered.”

Mr McKenzie said at HMP Perth, letters explaining the changes were distributed to every cell on August 23.

Inmates were ordered to hand back their SPS-issued devices.

The prosecutor said that 27-year-old James Marshall’s cell was visited by officers at 1pm on September 5.

“The accused had a phone in his hand, which was seized,” he said.

Unaccounted for

Mr McGuire, defending, confirmed the phone had been originally issued to his client by the prison service.

“Basically, they have lost track of these devices,” he said.

“After the phones were issued, many were circulated and shared by prisoners, and now many simply cannot be accounted for.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Marshall he had failed to comply with the prison service’s amnesty and noted he had an analogous conviction from 2021.

He ordered the inmate to spend an extra four months behind bars.

James Marshall. Image: Facebook

Marshall was jailed for 27 months in 2021 for stabbing a friend in the face with a Stanley blade, before sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “This summer, a new hard-wired in-cell telephony system was rolled out across the Scottish prison estate and prison-issued mobiles withdrawn from use.

“These have now either been returned voluntarily or are being recovered through searches and the use of all tactical and technological means.”

Shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay MSP has accused the First Minister of “squandering” millions to distribute mobile phones to prisoners.

He said: “It comes as no surprise that this ridiculous SNP scheme, which is typical of their weak justice agenda, is continuing to cause problems for hard-working prison staff.

“The government and prison service must ensure that the new in-cell phones are safe and secure.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

