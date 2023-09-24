Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions ‘public interest’ after being caught with illegal SIM in Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions ‘public interest’ after being caught with illegal SIM in Perth Prison

Sean Orman's questions came amid a rash of cases involving illegal SIMs.

By Jamie Buchan
Sean Orman and Amanda Fleming are among those to smuggle illegal SIMs into Perth Prison.
The killer of Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh questioned a sheriff over the “public interest” in prosecuting him and other inmates for “minor” contraband offences.

Sean Orman – who was handed a life sentence for gunning down the 28-year-old actor in Edinburgh – appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having an illegal SIM card at the city’s jail.

The court heard the device was discovered by guards during a routine search on June 14.

Orman appeared at the same court, before the same sheriff, for a near identical offence last month.

Perth prison
Illegal SIM use became an issue in Perth Prison.

Asked by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon if he had anything to say in mitigation, the 32-year-old, who represented himself replied: “No.”

But he went on to add: “Can I ask a question?

“Because this kind of thing keeps happening to me and other people, is there a public interest in wasting so much time and money on minor matters like this?”

Sheriff O’Hanlon said: “I can’t answer that. That’s above my paygrade.”

Sean Orman
Sean Orman quizzed the sheriff from prison. Image: Twitter.

Orman, who last time in court revealed he is appealing his murder conviction, said his earliest release date is 2051.

Sheriff O’Hanlon sentenced him to six months, to run alongside his current sentence.

Bradley Welsh
Orman murdered Bradley Welsh (pictured). Image: Shutterstock.

Phone crime

There has been a series of recent prosecutions for illegal SIM discoveries in Perth prison.

During the Covid-19, inmates were given prison-issue mobile phones with strict monitoring of their use.

However, prisoners increasingly used them with contraband SIM cards.

The Scottish Prison Service recently announced it would be introducing landline-style phones to cells instead.

More cases this week

Earlier this week, Fife murderer John Blake was given an extra nine months behind bars for repeatedly using illegal SIM cards with his prison-issued phone.

It was his eighth such offence.

John Blake
John Blake in 2009.

Also this week, Dundee woman Amanda Fleming, who tried to smuggle SIM cards into the prison using a bag of crisps, was given a chance to stay out of jail.

She was four-months pregnant when, on a visit, guards became suspicious of her interactions with an inmate.

They saw Fleming offer the prisoner a crisp from a packet she bought from the vending machine and he left his hand in the bag for an unusually long time.

They recovered 10 unauthorised SIM cards.

Amanda Fleming
Amanda Fleming.

Fleming, 35, flew into a rage and threatened to smash up a room when she was questioned about the cash.

At Perth Sheriff Court, she admitted a charge of knowingly giving a personal communication device to a prisoner on November 17 2021.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Fleming she her background report was positive.

“You have been recommended as suitable for a drug treatment and testing order,” the sheriff said.

“I am satisfied that would be appropriate, as you have been engaging well with services.”

Fleming was placed on the treatment order for two years and warned she could face jail if she doesn’t comply.

Murderers

Orman was found guilty of murdering Mr Welsh on his door step in the capital’s west end area in 2019.

The judge, Lord Beckett, called the killing a “pre-meditated and meticulously planned assassination, the ultimate reasons for which remain unknown to the court.”

Blake stabbed to death Sean Stark outside his home in Lochgelly after he stepped in to stop a fight involving a neighbour.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

