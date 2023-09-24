PICTURES: Montrose parkrun passes 250th event milestone

Montrose notched up a parkrun milestone with its 250th event on Saturday.

And there was cake at the finish line for the field of 150 who took on the weekly 5k course around Broomfield.

The Montrose event started in July 2017 and since then there have been almost 30,000 finishes by more than 4,250 participants.

The parkrun starts from Montrose Roselea Football Club.

Many wore green which is the colour for the 250th event badge in the worldwide fitness phenomenon.

And more than 20 volunteers helped it run smoothly.

Jamie Kinghorn was first across the line in a time of 18 minutes and nine seconds.

There were 159 finishers at the weekend, with plenty personal bests scattered through the field.

Sam Pickett completed his 250th parkrun.

And Sophie Milne and Roger Grace celebrated their 25 run milestones.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Montrose to capture the fun.