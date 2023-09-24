PICTURES: Montrose parkrun passes 250th event milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Montrose parkrun passes 250th event milestone

More than 4,250 participants have completed almost 30,000 Montrose parkruns since the event began in 2017.

Bryony Walker bright in green for the start of the 250th Montrose parkrun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Montrose notched up a parkrun milestone with its 250th event on Saturday.

And there was cake at the finish line for the field of 150 who took on the weekly 5k course around Broomfield.

The Montrose event started in July 2017 and since then there have been almost 30,000 finishes by more than 4,250 participants.

The parkrun starts from Montrose Roselea Football Club.

Many wore green which is the colour for the 250th event badge in the worldwide fitness phenomenon.

And more than 20 volunteers helped it run smoothly.

250th Montrose parkrun.
Bryony Walker shines in green. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jamie Kinghorn was first across the line in a time of 18 minutes and nine seconds.

There were 159 finishers at the weekend, with plenty personal bests scattered through the field.

Sam Pickett completed his 250th parkrun.

And Sophie Milne and Roger Grace celebrated their 25 run milestones.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Montrose to capture the fun.
250th Montrose parkrun.
And they’re off!
250th Montrose parkrun.
The Pickett family, Stanton, 8, Rafe, 7, Sam – who completed his 250th parkrun, and Jen with Seren the greyhound.
250th Montrose parkrun.
Almost at the line.
250th Montrose parkrun.
The 250th event gets underway.
250th Montrose parkrun.
There was a good turnout for the milestone event.
250th Montrose parkrun.
The field skirts the Broomfield dunes.
250th Montrose parkrun.
Event volunteers get ready for the big event.
250th Montrose parkrun.
A well done from one volunteer.
250th Montrose parkrun.
Hands up if you’re having fun.
250th Montrose parkrun.
A sea of green for the milestone Montrose parkrun.
250th Montrose parkrun.
Ready to go.
250th Montrose parkrun.
Blues skies and a bumper field.
250th Montrose parkrun.
One of the Montrose Flyers in the parkrun line-up.

 

