Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at Perth Prison

Blake was caged in 2009 for the murder of 25-year-old Sean Stark outside his home in Lochgelly.

By Jamie Buchan
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.

Fife murderer John Blake will spend more time behind bars after he was repeatedly caught using contraband SIM cards with his prison-issued mobile phone.

Blake was jailed in 2009 for the brutal knifing of 25-year-old Sean Stark outside his home in Lochgelly.

He attacked the father-of-two with a kitchen knife and left him bleeding to death in the middle of the street.

Blake was handed a life sentence following a trial at Aberdeen High Court and was told he would not be eligible for parole until 2026.

The 30-year-old has had another nine months added to his sentence after he admitted having a series of illicit SIM cards at HMP Perth.

It is his eighth conviction for having a communication device behind bars.

Murderer John Blake
John Blake in 2009.

Appearing at Perth Sheriff Court, the 36-year-old killer showed enthusiasm for the recently-announced plan to replace authorised mobiles with landline phones in cells.

“It’s much better,” he told Sheriff Alison McKay.

Reception problem

Blake pled guilty to having the cards on July 29 and August 12 2022 and again on April 11 and May 5 this year.

Asked to confirm his plea, he said: “I can’t remember that last one but if they said I’ve done it, I’ve done it.”

His not guilty plea to having a handmade weapon – allegedly a padlock in a sock – was accepted.

Murder victim Sean Stark
Sean Stark was stabbed to death by Blake outside his home in Lochgelly

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the items were all recovered during routine searches.

He said in each case Blake’s prison-issued phones – distributed to all Scottish prisoners during the 2020 Covid lockdown – were found to have been tampered with.

Blake was moved to Perth after he was attacked by two other prisoners at HMP Glenochil.

He was stamped on, stabbed and beaten with a pool cue leaving him with a collapsed lung and neck injuries.

Self-change plan

Solicitor Amy Allan, defending, said: “He appreciates the only option is a custodial sentence – he is under no illusions about that.

“Mr Blake was having connection issues with his prison-issued SIM card.

“It’s something that he had been having trouble with for some time.

“He sought the ability to speak with his loved ones in a fashion he knows he ought not to have done.”

Blake is waiting for a place on a “self-change” programme, the court heard.

HMP Perth
Blake was transferred to Perth Prison. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ms Allan said: “In terms of this kind of offending, that should not be an issue any further.

“The system for telephones has changed, moving to a more household-style line.

“He is now able to stay in regular contact with his mother and other members of the family.”

Sheriff McKay told Blake: “Clearly given your previous convictions and your determination to have illicit items in your possession – as if the rules don’t apply to you – custody is the only option available.”

She confirmed the nine-month sentence will run consecutively to his current jail time.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Fife man on Register for sexually assaulting woman in front of husband at bus…
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Thursday court round-up — All about the bass and hitting 120
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife councillor in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with child
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Government worker who sexually assaulted sleeping woman in Fife placed on Sex Offenders Register
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Fife inmate tells sheriff 'that's made my year' after being spared jail for Perth…
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Head teacher guilty of abusing boys at residential schools
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
International security expert from Fife begs sheriff for absolute discharge after domestic abuse conviction
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Dundee businessman's single punch broke victim's jaw in Broughty Ferry pub
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending
John Blake being led to prison after his murder conviction in 2009.
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee dealer and joyrider's regrets