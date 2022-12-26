Fewer Perth prisoners caught using mobiles after phones scheme introduced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fewer Perth prisoners have been caught using mobiles since the introduction of a phones for lags scheme.

Brought in at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020, the policy allows prisoners to be issued with their own “unhackable” mobile device.

The mobiles are unable to access the internet but allow inmates to keep in touch with loved ones beyond the prison walls.

About 2.5 million calls have been made across the Scottish prison estate using the devices, including 23,000 to Samaritans.

Data shows the scheme has led to a drop in the number of illegal mobile phones being used at Perth Prison.

Between January and October this year, a total of just seven prisoners were found with illegal mobiles.

This compares with 21 prisoners caught with an unauthorised device in 2021, 42 in 2020 and 51 in 2019.

Families Outside, a charity that works to support those affected by imprisonment, told The Courier the scheme has improved prisoners’ prospects.

A spokesman said: “Mobile phones have been a lifeline for families worried sick about the health and wellbeing of their loved ones and have allowed parents in prison to read bedtime stories to their kids.

“Quality contact with family has long been identified as a key to stability in prisons as well as to reduced reoffending on release.

“The Scottish Government estimates that between 20,000 and 27,000 children in Scotland experience a parent’s imprisonment each year.

“Mobile phones have helped realise children’s right to vital, flexible contact with their parent.”

‘We are not complacent’ – Scottish Prison Service

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “While it is encouraging to see a decrease in illicit mobile phones, we are not complacent, and will continue to use all powers and intelligence to prevent their use, and introduction into our prisons.

“During the Covid pandemic, we introduced a number of measures to support vital family contact, including with children, to support mental health and wellbeing of those in our care and their loved ones.

“This included prison-issued mobile phones, which are robustly monitored.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The issuing of mobile phones to prisoners has been crucial to maintaining essential family contact, and data from HMP Perth indicates it has also helped contribute to safe and stable prison environments.”