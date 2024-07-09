Tuesday court round-up — ‘A young man in a car with girls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘A young man in a car with girls’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A teenager who crashed in Forfar while two girls screamed for him to stop speeding has been banned from driving.

Alex Young, 19, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit driving dangerously on March 3 this year.

On East High Street, Prior Road and Old Brechin Road, he drove at excessive speed and entered the opposing carriageway.

He lost control, mounted a grass verge and collided with a fence.

The court heard Young had only passed his test the previous July.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “In the early hours of the morning, the accused was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa.”

Young was giving two female friends a lift home and was clocked by police.

He began driving too fast and eventually careered off the road.

When police approached the vehicle, his uninjured passengers were “hysterical” and told officers they’d pleaded with him to stop.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Young is a civil engineering student with two part time jobs.

Mr Rennie said: “It seems to be entirely out of character.

“It seems to be, as so often is the case, a young man in the car with girls.

“This young man will be unlikely to trouble the courts again.”

Young, of Windyedge Place in Forfar, will be sentenced on August 15 after meeting with social workers.

Sheriff Derek Reekie disqualified him ad interim.

Jailed for ‘degrading’ sex attacks

A Fife predator who sexually assaulted two women and filmed one of his attacks has been jailed for four years.

George McGillvary, 60, used a sex toy on one of the women while she was unconscious on the floor at an address in Inverkeithing.

George McGillvray
George McGillvray was found guilty after trial.

He took photos and a video as he abused her.

On an earlier occasion at a property in Rosyth, he abused another victim with a candle and performed a sex act on her.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “You took advantage of your victims in the most callous and degrading way.”

Meat cleaver assault

A man who bludgeoned his pal with a crowbar, before striking him with a meat cleaver, during a vicious, drug-fuelled attack at a Dundee multi has been told his sentence equates to time served on remand.

James Donnelly robbed Michael Mason of his bus pass and cash, before ordering him to leave his flat.

James Donnelly, Bonnethill Court in Dundee.
James Donnelly pled guilty to the attack at Bonnethill Court.

Mr Mason was later found battered, bruised and collapsed on his sofa by his housing officer.

Previously remanded Donnelly, 41, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court in May and admitted the grisly September 2020 assault.

Without warning he repeatedly struck the complainer with a crowbar to his body and struck his body with a meat cleaver once.

Donnelly robbed Mr Mason of £90 cash, a mobile phone, a bus pass and a set of keys, before demanding he leave.

He returned to the dock to be sentenced and was handed a backdated prison sentence of 314 days by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown, equating to time served.

Xbox pal’s attempted robbery

A hammer-wielding masked man who staged a bizarre double robbery attempt against his friend in Fife – either side of spending the night at his home playing the Xbox – has been given unpaid work.

Daniel Jackson, 19, previously pled guilty to assault and attempted robbery on March 14 and 15 last year at an address in Dick Crescent, Burntisland.

Sheriff Robert More told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at the time he could not recall such a “bizarre” case.

Jackson reappeared in court this week for sentencing.

Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson.

The sheriff gave him 60 hours of unpaid work and a year of offender supervision as part of a community payback order.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court previously that Jackson was getting a lift to Burntisland when the driver overheard him make a throwaway comment that he was “going to rob someone”.

She then heard him on the phone saying “it’s all happening tonight,” before dropping him off in the town.

Around 8pm that evening Jackson was seen on the stairs to the flat dressed all in black and holding a hammer. He was shouted at and fled.

The court heard the complainer’s partner later came home and Jackson, described in court as a friend of the complainer, arrived around 11:30pm.

The fiscal depute said: “They stayed and played the Xbox.

“He asked the accused to lock the door when he left in the morning and post the key through the letterbox.”

At around 7am the next day the complainer heard footsteps, then saw Jackson with a hammer above his head, asking him to give him what he had.

The man’s partner was also woken.

Jackson was all in black, wearing a ski mask, cap and sunglasses.

Police were contacted and traced him returning home and arrested him on suspicion of attempted robbery.

At the last hearing, defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh said Jackson, of High Street, Kirkcaldy, was in a “poor place mentally” and suffers from ADHD, for which he was not medicated at the time.

The solicitor said Jackson had been using cannabis and Xanax.

Mr Qumsieh said: “It’s a rather bizarre offence.

“The complainer was a good friend. He has lost his friendship.

“He does not have a good explanation for it, he accepts it would have been very alarming for the complainer.”

Low speed collision

A pedestrian was left with an open ankle fracture following a low-speed collision in Perth city centre.

Michael Kerr was crossing South Street when he was knocked down by a car turning out of Scott Street.

Mary McFadden appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Pensioner Mary McFadden appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted causing Mr Kerr serious injury by driving without due care or attention on March 10 last year.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told the 74-year-old: “These cases are always very difficult for everyone involved.

“It’s a relatively new piece of legislation and it is inevitable I have to disqualify you.”

McFadden was banned from driving for a year and fined £750.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered at a house in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, on March 7 2022.
Dundee murder trial: Closing speeches focus on self-defence claim
Mary McFadden appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Pensioner fined for Perth city centre crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Newport gymnastics club embezzler praised for paying back £30k
Grant Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Powerline worker's career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman's collarbone
George McGillvary.
Jail for victim-blaming Fife pervert who filmed sex attack on unconscious woman
Kerri Hutcheson is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DCT Media
Dundee murder accused tells jury: 'I was trying to defend myself'
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'High risk' paedophile back in the dock
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Unpaid work for Dundee kebab delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens at Angus pyjama…
Sean McGowan.
Fife chef threatened train passenger and flicked blood at cop's face
Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Crooked Arbroath carer used disabled client's bank card to steal £1.4k