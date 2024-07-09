Pensioner fined for Perth city centre crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner fined for Perth city centre crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt

Mary McFadden, 74, appeared at the city's sheriff court and admitted causing Mr Kerr serious injury by driving without due care or attention on March 10 last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Mary McFadden appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A pedestrian was left with an open ankle fracture following a low-speed collision in Perth city centre.

Michael Kerr was crossing South Street when he was knocked down by a car turning out of Scott Street.

Pensioner Mary McFadden appeared at the city's sheriff court and admitted causing Mr Kerr serious injury by driving without due care or attention on March 10 last year.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told the 74-year-old: “These cases are always very difficult for everyone involved.

“It’s a relatively new piece of legislation and it is inevitable I have to disqualify you.”

McFadden was banned from driving for a year and fined £750.

Crossed before green man

The court heard Mr Kerr, who had mobility issues prior to the crash, was heading home at about 2.30pm.

“He saw a gap in the traffic and began to cross,” the fiscal depute said.

“The pedestrian crossing had not been activated at this time.

“He hit the button, but did not wait for the green man.”

The accident happened at the South Street / Scott Street junction

Mr Kerr stepped out, believing his path was clear.

“The accused came around the corner and collided with the complainer in the middle of the road.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with an open fracture to his right ankle.”

The court heard that, more than a year on, Mr Kerr had not made a full recovery.

A ‘moment of inattention’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “The traffic lights were on green, she turned onto South Street and there he was.”

It was a “moment of inattention,” the court heard.

McFadden, of North William Street, Perth, has had her driving licence for 45 years, with just two historic speeding offences.

Sheriff Reekie told her: “I accept that you were executing a manoeuvre when you were entitled to do so.

“You were clearly at an appropriate speed.

“The gentleman was crossing when he didn’t have entitlement to do so.

“Your carelessness was simply failing to see him.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

