Pensioner fined for Perth city centre crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt

A pedestrian was left with an open ankle fracture following a low-speed collision in Perth city centre.

Michael Kerr was crossing South Street when he was knocked down by a car turning out of Scott Street.

Pensioner Mary McFadden appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted causing Mr Kerr serious injury by driving without due care or attention on March 10 last year.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told the 74-year-old: “These cases are always very difficult for everyone involved.

“It’s a relatively new piece of legislation and it is inevitable I have to disqualify you.”

McFadden was banned from driving for a year and fined £750.

Crossed before green man

The court heard Mr Kerr, who had mobility issues prior to the crash, was heading home at about 2.30pm.

“He saw a gap in the traffic and began to cross,” the fiscal depute said.

“The pedestrian crossing had not been activated at this time.

“He hit the button, but did not wait for the green man.”

Mr Kerr stepped out, believing his path was clear.

“The accused came around the corner and collided with the complainer in the middle of the road.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with an open fracture to his right ankle.”

The court heard that, more than a year on, Mr Kerr had not made a full recovery.

A ‘moment of inattention’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “The traffic lights were on green, she turned onto South Street and there he was.”

It was a “moment of inattention,” the court heard.

McFadden, of North William Street, Perth, has had her driving licence for 45 years, with just two historic speeding offences.

Sheriff Reekie told her: “I accept that you were executing a manoeuvre when you were entitled to do so.

“You were clearly at an appropriate speed.

“The gentleman was crossing when he didn’t have entitlement to do so.

“Your carelessness was simply failing to see him.”

