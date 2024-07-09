Man, 38, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after an attempted murder in Dundee.

The man was found lying with serious injuries on Strathmartine Road just after 12.30am on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Police say he may have been struck by a vehicle and are treating it as attempted murder.

A stretch of Strathmartine Road between Canning Street and Mid Road has been taped off with a “massive” cordon in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage, and we are trying to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries.

“We do, however, believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to members of the public.

“It is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible for this attack, who we think made off in a silver vehicle.

“I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Strathmartine Road around 12.30am on Tuesday and either witnessed the man being assaulted or struck by a vehicle to contact police immediately.

Strathmartine Road: Residents ‘shocked’ after attempted murder

“Anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage may have captured something that could assist with our inquiries so please check this footage also.”

One 60-year-old resident told The Courier he was “shocked” to see the size of the cordon.

He said: “I’d just come out to walk the dog.

“The cordon is massive, I was shocked by the size of it.

“It’s running from the Athletic Bar right down to the post office.

“I’ve never seen anything on this scale.

“There is a car in the middle of the road and there appears to be evidence marking nearby.”

Another man who lives in the area said he heard “raised voices” at around midnight.

He said: “A short while later, there were police here and paramedics.

“There was police tape up after 1am, and they had to bring it down to let the ambulance in.

‘As a parent, it’s concerning to hear’

“We’ve heard from neighbours forensics were here at some point.

“There are a lot of folk here with kids. As a parent, it is concerning to hear what’s happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police in Dundee via 101 quoting incident number 0099 of July 9.

Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 888 111 where anonymity can be maintained.