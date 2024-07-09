Man, 38, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 38, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder

A "massive" cordon is in place on Strathmartine Road.

By James Simpson & Ben MacDonald
Police have closed part of Strathmartine Road
Police cordon on Strathmartine Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after an attempted murder in Dundee.

The man was found lying with serious injuries on Strathmartine Road just after 12.30am on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Police say he may have been struck by a vehicle and are treating it as attempted murder.

A stretch of Strathmartine Road between Canning Street and Mid Road has been taped off with a “massive” cordon in place.

The scene has been taped off. Image: Supplied
Strathmartine Road is shut between Canning Street and Mid Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage, and we are trying to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries.

“We do, however, believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to members of the public.

“It is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible for this attack, who we think made off in a silver vehicle.

“I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Strathmartine Road around 12.30am on Tuesday and either witnessed the man being assaulted or struck by a vehicle to contact police immediately.

Strathmartine Road: Residents ‘shocked’ after attempted murder

“Anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage may have captured something that could assist with our inquiries so please check this footage also.”

One 60-year-old resident told The Courier he was “shocked” to see the size of the cordon.

He said: “I’d just come out to walk the dog.

“The cordon is massive, I was shocked by the size of it.

“It’s running from the Athletic Bar right down to the post office.

A car inside the cordon and evidence markers on the road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police tape has been put across the street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“I’ve never seen anything on this scale.

“There is a car in the middle of the road and there appears to be evidence marking nearby.”

Another man who lives in the area said he heard “raised voices” at around midnight.

He said: “A short while later, there were police here and paramedics.

“There was police tape up after 1am, and they had to bring it down to let the ambulance in.

‘As a parent, it’s concerning to hear’

“We’ve heard from neighbours forensics were here at some point.

“There are a lot of folk here with kids. As a parent, it is concerning to hear what’s happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police in Dundee via 101 quoting incident number 0099 of July 9.

Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 888 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

