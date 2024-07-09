Jail for victim-blaming Fife pervert who filmed sex attack on unconscious woman

A Fife predator who sexually assaulted two women and filmed one of his attacks has been jailed for four years.

George McGillvary, 60, used a sex toy on one of the women while she was unconscious on the floor at an address in Inverkeithing.

He took photos and a video as he abused her.

On an earlier occasion at a property in Rosyth, he abused another victim with a candle and performed a sex act on her.

Attacked victims in the ‘most callous and degrading way’

An earlier trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard both women were under the influence of medication at the time.

McGillvary, of Spittalfield Road, Inverkeithing, had denied the crimes but was unanimously found guilty by jurors of the two sexual assaults and a voyeurism offence.

He appeared in court for sentencing by video link to prison, having been remanded after conviction.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told McGillvary: “You took advantage of your victims in the most callous and degrading way.

“You abused their trust.

“Both were preyed upon… when they were most vulnerable”.

The court heard that one of the women was suicidal at the time.

Sheriff Johnston added: “You continue to deny the offences.

“You victim-blame in your account of events.

“You show no insight or remorse for your offending. In particular, you don’t accept that you acted in any sexual deviant manner. You don’t accept your offending and don’t also accept you have difficulties with alcohol”.

The sheriff jailed McGillvary for a total of four years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

‘Particularly damning’ photo evidence

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon highlighted that McGillvary is a first offender and asked the court to refrain from imposing post-release supervision.

The solicitor also pointed out McGillvary will not be able to live a fully independent life once released given his physical difficulties, adding that his client’s position is he is “simply not interested” in future relationships.

At McGillvary’s trial last month, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay referred in her closing speech to evidence given by one of the women, via a police statement, that she “had no idea” the sex toy assault had even happened.

However, she later became aware of the images and a video.

Ms Barclay stressed the photos were “particularly damning” in relation to consent.

The fiscal depute said: “There are whole minutes between them and they are taken from different angles.

“Mr McGillvary would have to walk round (the woman) lying on the floor and take them.

“You can see for yourselves, in these photos (the woman) has not moved; her body is in the same position.

“Mr McGillvary accepted in evidence in the three minutes between photos she has not moved but he is adamant she is awake and conscious and claims to know that because she is talking to him, making grunting noises of pleasure.”

No admission or denial about candle

Ms Barclay said the woman also gave evidence that she had taken around ten Diazepam and was actively trying to end her life.

“There is nothing about that incident that tells us she was in any kind of mood for sexual activity,” the fiscal said.

The prosecutor referred to evidence from the other woman, who said McGillvary sexually assaulted her on a bed.

After the attack, the woman questioned McGillvary about a candle and he “did not admit but did not deny it,” the fiscal said.

McGillvary was acquitted of a second voyeurism charge of taking photographs of this woman while she was in a state of undress, without her knowledge or consent, after jurors found the charge not proven.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.