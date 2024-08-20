St Johnstone striker Stevie May set for Livingston move as Craig Levein praises departing legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May set for Livingston move as Craig Levein praises departing legend

The three-time cup-winner is in the last year of his Saints contract.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, is set for a move to Livingston.
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, is set for a move to Livingston.

St Johnstone striker, Stevie May, is set to sign a loan deal with Livingston.

It will be an end of an era departure from McDiarmid Park, with the Perth legend the last of the 2014 and 2021 cup-winning teams to move on.

This is the final year of May’s contract, meaning there’s a slim chance he could be recalled.

But it is highly likely that his last appearance for Saints will be a second half cameo in the Premier Sports Cup at Brechin in July.

Manager, Craig Levein, was full of praise for the 31-year-old, who has dropped down the attacking pecking order over the last couple of months.

“Stevie has been here a long time and he’s had an incredible amount of success with the club,” said Levein.

“Three cup wins is amazing.

“He’s a really good bloke.

“Even though he’s been disappointed to not be playing he’s come in and trained well with us every day and been really professional.

St Johnstone striker Stevie May.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May.

“Stevie can see that we’ve got Adama (Sidibeh), Benji (Kimpioka), young Makenzie (Kirk) and Nicky (Clark), with Uche (Ikpeazu) still to come back.

“It will have been frustrating for him but he’s not daft.

“There are so many people in front of him.

“I haven’t got a negative word to say about Stevie.

“I can remember seeing him on loan at Alloa all those years ago when I was there to watch somebody else.

“He was just a kid but he was really good that day – constantly running in behind.

Stevie May was prolific with Alloa.
Stevie May (right) was prolific with Alloa.

“I think he’ll do really well for Davie (Martindale) at Livingston.

“He’s got a calmness in his head, which comes with experience and we’ve seen here that he’s still training at a good level.

“I’m sure he’ll score goals in the Championship.”

Optimistic Ikpeazu

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu could make his debut for Saints next month, having injured his knee before pre-season even started.

“He’s improving,” Levein reported.

“He was back up here for a bit and is now in his second week at St George’s Park (the English FA’s national football centre).

“Uche thinks he’ll be back in September and hopefully he’s right.

“He’ll add something else to our attacking options.

“I looked at what we had – Benji and Adama both like to run behind, and after getting Makenzie, he’s another player who has the pace to do that.

Benji Kimpioka has made a fast start this season.
Benji Kimpioka has made a fast start this season.

“Nicky and Makenzie are natural finishers.

“The only thing we didn’t have was brute strength.

“That’s what Uche brings.

“He’s a magnet for defenders – they crowd round him as he’s holding them off.

“I don’t know yet who will be best-suited to play alongside him.

“And if Benji and Adama are still banging goals in when Uche comes back then he’ll have to sit on the bench.

“It’s the sort of problem you want to have as a manager.”

Outs then ins

With May’s departure and other loans set to be confirmed, Levein will soon be able to turn his thoughts to further recruitment.

“My concern at the minute is we need another centre-back, a midfielder and a left-sided player,” he said.

St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.

“Andre (Raymond) has been fantastic but he’s come from the third division in Portugal and I wonder how long this progress will continue before he hits a brick wall because he’s not done a pre-season.

“I’m trying to be very careful with him – to make sure there isn’t any muscle damage, in particular.”

David Keltjens is not yet in full training but is “improving”.

Conversation