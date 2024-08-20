Dundee United ‘talking to’ attacking targets but Jim Goodwin delighted with summer transfer business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ‘talking to’ attacking targets but Jim Goodwin delighted with summer transfer business

The Tangerines have already added 12 players to their ranks.

Jim Goodwin is all smiles at Dundee United
Goodwin would like "something different" in attack but is largely happy with his options. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are in discussions with potential attacking targets as Jim Goodwin seeks “something a little different” in the final third.

However, the Tangerines manager has emphasised that he is “delighted” with the club’s transfer business during a hectic summer.

FIFTEEN players – including returning loanees – departed Tannadice in the aftermath of their Championship title win, albeit Jack Walton swiftly signed up for a second successive campaign.

And Goodwin has snapped up 12 new arrivals in recent months, with Emmanuel Adegboyega, Will Ferry, Luca Stephenson, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovksi and Jort van der Sande all starting their last win over St Mirren.

Vicko Sevelj only missed out due to suspension.

Despite this extensive turnaround, Goodwin won’t stop scouring the market as the end of the month approaches.

Luca Stephenson laps up his new surroundings at Dundee United
Luca Stephenson, pictured, is United’s most recent capture. Image: Dundee United FC

“I think we still need another striker to help with the load on Louis (Moult) and Jort (van der Sande); maybe something a little different to what we have,” said Goodwin.

Owen Stirton had a brilliant pre-season but, at 17 years of age, he probably needs to get out (on loan) and get a bit of first-team experience under his belt.

“We are talking to a couple of options but, as is always the case with good players, we are not the only club showing interest.

“We’ll see how that pans out over the next 10 days.

‘Absolutely delighted’

However, he emphasised: “I have to say, I’m absolutely delighted with the business we have done so far, and the competition for places we now have. I’m focused on working with the people I have in the building.”

Vicko Sevelj, right, in action against Dundee
Vicko Sevelj, right, will be back in contention this weekend. Image: SNS

Sevelj will return to the fold for Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone after serving a suspension against St Mirren, while Ross Docherty has again been part of full training this week.

Goodwin also noted that Richard Odada is “looking a lot more sharp” as the Kenya international pushes for more game-time.

Conversation