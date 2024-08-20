Dundee United ‘talking to’ attacking targets but Jim Goodwin delighted with summer transfer business

Dundee United are in discussions with potential attacking targets as Jim Goodwin seeks “something a little different” in the final third.

However, the Tangerines manager has emphasised that he is “delighted” with the club’s transfer business during a hectic summer.

FIFTEEN players – including returning loanees – departed Tannadice in the aftermath of their Championship title win, albeit Jack Walton swiftly signed up for a second successive campaign.

And Goodwin has snapped up 12 new arrivals in recent months, with Emmanuel Adegboyega, Will Ferry, Luca Stephenson, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovksi and Jort van der Sande all starting their last win over St Mirren.

Vicko Sevelj only missed out due to suspension.

Despite this extensive turnaround, Goodwin won’t stop scouring the market as the end of the month approaches.

“I think we still need another striker to help with the load on Louis (Moult) and Jort (van der Sande); maybe something a little different to what we have,” said Goodwin.

“Owen Stirton had a brilliant pre-season but, at 17 years of age, he probably needs to get out (on loan) and get a bit of first-team experience under his belt.

“We are talking to a couple of options but, as is always the case with good players, we are not the only club showing interest.

“We’ll see how that pans out over the next 10 days.”

‘Absolutely delighted’

However, he emphasised: “I have to say, I’m absolutely delighted with the business we have done so far, and the competition for places we now have. I’m focused on working with the people I have in the building.”

Sevelj will return to the fold for Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone after serving a suspension against St Mirren, while Ross Docherty has again been part of full training this week.

Goodwin also noted that Richard Odada is “looking a lot more sharp” as the Kenya international pushes for more game-time.