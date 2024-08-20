Female medical students flee Taliban to study in Dundee and St Andrews

Female medical students banned from completing their education in Afghanistan have fled the Taliban to complete their studies at Dundee and St Andrews universities.

Scottish charity the Linda Norgrove Foundation has been supporting 19 women overall and secured agreement with four Scottish universities who will host the students.

Arriving in Scotland ‘like coming to paradise’

Five of the women will take up their studies at the University of Dundee, while three will finish their medical degree at the University of St Andrews in Fife.

Omulbanin Sultani, 21, who is preparing to resume her studies in St Andrews, said it was “like coming to paradise, the place where we can study. In Afghanistan studying is banned, we can not study”.

Speaking at a reception held to welcome the women she said: “We endured 1,000 days of suffering to reach this point, 1,000 days of being confined to our homes, 1,000 days of having our voices silenced.

The future doctor hopes the situation in Afghanistan will have changed by the time she is qualified.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill and Scottish education secretary Jenny Gilruth were at the airport, along with Mr and Mrs Norgrove, to meet the women as they came off the plane.

Charity delighted to welcome medical students to Scotland

Mr Norgrove said “We’re all delighted to have finally succeeded after so much frustration.

“Finally these 19 incredibly talented young women get their future back with the opportunity of a tremendous education and a career. The alternative for them in Afghanistan wasn’t good.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to all of our supporters, the politicians, civil servants and university staff who have made this possible.”

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins told The Courier both Dundee and St Andrews have a long tradition of support people from around the world.

He added: “Given the tragic legacy of recent history in Afghanistan, I am particularly pleased we will be welcoming a group from that country, who will be learning skills, knowledge and experience that in due course will help people back in Afghanistan.”

A spokesman for the University of Dundee said: “As a University of Sanctuary we are here to support people from around the world whose access to education has been removed or severely compromised.

“We are delighted to welcome the Afghan students to Dundee as part of our Gateway to Medicine programme, which will give them access to world-class medical education and facilities and stand them in good stead for successful careers in medicine.”