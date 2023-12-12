Dundee in talks with Liverpool over Owen Beck future as Dundee boss offers fitness updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee in talks with Liverpool over Owen Beck future as Dundee boss offers fitness updates

The Dark Blues are hopeful the Liverpool loanee can shake off a groin injury to face Ross County next week.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and loan star Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and loan star Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee will be missing one of their defensive “stalwarts” if Antonio Portales’ hamstring injury keeps him out for an extended period.

The Mexican defender pulled up after chasing Rangers forward Abdallah Sima in the weekend defeat at Ibrox.

How long he might be out for is yet to be confirmed.

However, manager Tony Docherty admits it’ll be a blow to his defensive plans for Portales to miss any of the upcoming festive fixtures.

The 27-year-old has played 12 times for Dundee this season with half of those games seeing the Dark Blues keep a clean sheet.

“The physios have had him all weekend but we are sending him for a scan and we will find out the results of that later on,” Docherty explained.

Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS

“But it looks like a hamstring strain.

“Antonio has been excellent and one of the stalwarts.

“He has played every minute since the Hibs game and in his first six matches, we kept five clean sheets.

“He has not just been a good player on the pitch, he has been a brilliant trainer and person about the place.

“Knowing his mentality, he won’t be out long but it depends on the nature of the strain.

“Hopefully we will have him back soon.”

Owen Beck

Owen Beck has scored in his last two games for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck has scored in his last two games for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Missing completely at Rangers was Liverpool loanee Owen Beck with a groin injury.

The Wales U/21 international has been a standout for Dundee all season and was a big miss at Ibrox.

With a crunch Premiership clash against Ross County coming this weekend, Docherty is hopeful he will have the flying full-back to call on in Dingwall.

“Beck has been working with the physios and we are hoping we can get him back out on the training ground later on this week,” the Dens boss added.

“We have had him scanned and the results were positive so it is just about nursing him along and making sure he is ready to train and play.

“We will hedge our bets but we are hopeful we can get him back out training and available for this week.”

Liverpool discussions

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Owen Beck during a Carabao Cup clash in 2021.

And has there been any confirmation over whether he will see out the season-long loan deal from Liverpool?

Part of the deal allows Beck to be recalled by his parent club in the January transfer window.

“We are in the middle of discussions,” Docherty revealed.

“There is no confirmation of that just now but we are in discussions.”

