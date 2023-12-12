Vehicle strikes railway bridge between Arbroath and Montrose

A vehicle has struck a railway bridge in Angus.

The incident happened on the A92 at Inverkeilor, between Arbroath and Montrose.

Trains are still running across it at a reduced speed and engineers have been called to the scene to assess the damage.

ScotRail posted on X: “We’ve had reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Arbroath and Montrose.

“The bridge will need to be examined by engineers but in the meantime services can pass over the bridge at a reduced speed.”

There are unconfirmed reports the A92 is closed due to the bridge strike.

Police Scotland has been contacted.

Separate incident closed railway between Dundee and Invergowrie

It comes after a separate incident on Monday night which closed the railway line between Dundee and Invergowrie.

ScotRail posted at 11.20pm to say services were being disrupted “due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway”.

Services were back on the move by 1am and the disruption had cleared by 6.30am on Tuesday.

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.

