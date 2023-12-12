Thief who targeted parked cars in Perth locked up for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief who targeted parked cars in Perth locked up for Christmas

Slaughterhouse worker Alexander Laurie made off with hundreds of pounds worth of goods during a series of after-dark raids in April last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Alexander Laurie will spend Christmas behind bars after appearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
A serial thief who targeted parked cars in Perth will spend Christmas behind bars.

Perth Sheriff Court heard detectives found some of his haul when they raided his flat in St Catherine’s Square.

But many of the items – including expensive tools and a tablet computer – were never found, despite a social media appeal.

Laurie, 31, was jailed for an assault in Coupar Angus in August but was due to be released from prison this week.

However, he will stay locked up until the new year after pleading guilty to four charges of theft.

Things were ‘out of place’

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said Laurie targeted a white Ford Fiesta, parked outside its owner’s house in Kingswell Terrace on April 6 or 7 2022.

“The owner parked up at around 10pm,” she told the court.

“At 7.15am the next morning, she got back into the vehicle to drive to work.

“She noticed that some things were out of place.

“She became so concerned that she pulled over and checked her boot.”

Alexander Laurie is brought into Perth Sheriff Court
The woman spotted an iPad and a number of scratch cards were missing.

They were never recovered, Ms Watson said.

Missing jeans

Laurie struck again overnight on April 21/22 at Rannoch Road.

This time, he helped himself to tools and clothes from a Ford Transit van.

“The owner of the vehicle noticed his van was insecure when he returned to it at 8.10am,” the fiscal depute said.

“He noticed that the lid on a storage compartment, above the steering wheel, was broken.

“He then searched the back of the vehicle and noticed that a brand new pair of black Levis jeans were missing.

“Numerous tools of considerable value had also been taken.”

The tools were worth more than £1,700, the court heard.

Facebook appeal

A few days later, Laurie set his sights on a third car, this time parked at Comelybank in the city’s Kinnoull area.

Ms Watson said: “This was an offence in a similar vein.

“The owner went to her car at 1.25pm and noticed her glove compartment was open.

“The central console was also open.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Her purse, Samsung phone charger and AirPods – valued at £189 – were missing.

The fiscal depute said: “There appears to have been a Facebook campaign and ultimately the police got involved.”

Investigators later secured a search warrant for Laurie’s flat in St Catherine’s Square.

They found a stash of stolen items inside a storage cupboard in his kitchen.

But many of the items reporting missing were never found.

Not a pretty picture

Solicitor Roberto Manini, defending, said: “My client is aware that these offences pass the custody threshold.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence until January 10.

He told Laurie: “I will call for reports in this case.

“I am not obliged to do that and I could just hand down another custodial sentence upon you.

“But I am told that this offending is part of a wider course of conduct.”

The sheriff added: “At this stage, I don’t really know anything about you other than your previous convictions which don’t paint a pretty picture.

”For that reason I will remand you in custody.”

