Pair flee scene of Dundee motorbike crash

Two people fled the scene of a motorbike crash in Dundee.

The bike collided with a building on Albert Street in Stobswell on Monday evening.

The two people on board – the driver and a passenger – then left the scene.

Police were seen searching an area close to the Windsor Bar in the aftermath of the crash.

It is claimed taxi drivers in the area were urged to keep an eye out for a man with a “severe head wound”.

One taxi passenger told The Courier he was in a cab when the message was sent out.

He said: “I was aware the police were near the Windsor Bar area – there were four police units in attendance.

“The taxi driver was telling me a message came over the system at 8pm.

“Police were looking for someone with a severe head wound in the Stobswell area.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Monday, officers were called to Albert Street in Dundee after a motorbike crashed into a building.

“Emergency services attended and the driver and passenger of the motorbike made off.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident 2951.”