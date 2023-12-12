Pair flee scene of Dundee motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pair flee scene of Dundee motorbike crash

The bike hit a building in Stobswell on Monday evening.

By James Simpson
Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Two people fled the scene of a motorbike crash in Dundee.

The bike collided with a building on Albert Street in Stobswell on Monday evening.

The two people on board – the driver and a passenger – then left the scene.

Police were seen searching an area close to the Windsor Bar in the aftermath of the crash.

It is claimed taxi drivers in the area were urged to keep an eye out for a man with a “severe head wound”.

Dundee taxi drivers ‘told to look out for someone with head wound’ after Albert Street motorbike crash

One taxi passenger told The Courier he was in a cab when the message was sent out.

He said: “I was aware the police were near the Windsor Bar area – there were four police units in attendance.

“The taxi driver was telling me a message came over the system at 8pm.

“Police were looking for someone with a severe head wound in the Stobswell area.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Monday, officers were called to  Albert Street in Dundee after a motorbike crashed into a building.

“Emergency services attended and the driver and passenger of the motorbike made off.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident 2951.”

