SPFL Trust Trophy deal extended as philanthropist continues backing

A one-year extension has been agreed ahead of February's semi-finals.

By Craig Cairns
SPFL Trust Trophy
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

The Scottish Challenge Cup will continue to be named the SPFL Trust Trophy after it was agreed to extend the deal into a fourth season.

Philanthropist James Anderson will continue to fund the tournament into 2024/25.

Anderson has backed the tournament in recent years and stepped in to provide access to £50,000 for each of the 42 SPFL clubs during the Covid pandemic.

The SPFL Trust is the charity wing of the Scottish football authority and uses the rights associated with the competition to highlight the work of clubs and community trusts across the country.

Anderson and fellow benefactors first agreed the deal to rebrand the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2020 and injected £252,000 to support clubs as part of its sponsorship.

“We’re grateful to James for his continued support to enable us to sponsor the SPFL Trust Trophy,” said SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid.

The SPFL Trust Trophy semi-finals take place in February. Image: SNS.

“We know the incredible impact that community trusts and associated SPFL clubs have in their communities, but the key thing is we’re able to use the tournament’s platform to share this with many more people.”

The announcement comes ahead of February’s semi-finals that will be contested by Raith Rovers, Airdrie, Falkirk and The New Saints.

Raith go into the last four looking to make their fourth consecutive final in the competition.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL is looking forward to the latter stages of this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy and wish the four remaining teams the very best of luck.”

Conversation