Road closed and properties evacuated after van crashes into house in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
Emergency services on Overton Mains.
Emergency services on Overton Mains. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A road is closed and properties have been evacuated after a van struck a house in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services attended the scene on Overton Mains just before 4.15pm on Tuesday.

Spey Avenue has been closed following the crash and properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Police say a utility company is also on the scene

A spokesperson added: “Spey Avenue in Kirkcaldy has been closed after a van struck a house on Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy, this afternoon.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“Emergency services and a utility company are in attendance.

“Local diversions are in place.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from police about a potential road traffic crash at around 4.12pm.

“We currently have two appliances from Kirkcaldy in attendance.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also on the scene.”

More follows

