Road closed and properties evacuated after van crashes into house in Kirkcaldy

A road is closed and properties have been evacuated after a van struck a house in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services attended the scene on Overton Mains just before 4.15pm on Tuesday.

Spey Avenue has been closed following the crash and properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Police say a utility company is also on the scene

A spokesperson added: “Spey Avenue in Kirkcaldy has been closed after a van struck a house on Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy, this afternoon.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“Emergency services and a utility company are in attendance.

“Local diversions are in place.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from police about a potential road traffic crash at around 4.12pm.

“We currently have two appliances from Kirkcaldy in attendance.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also on the scene.”

More follows