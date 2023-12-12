EXCLUSIVE: Irvine Welsh takes aim at Labour over Fife candidate’s treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Irvine Welsh takes aim at Labour over Fife candidate’s treatment

Legendary author reacted after Fife Labour stalwart Altany Craik was sidelined after concerns were raised about his fantasy novels.

Irvine Welsh (left) and Altany Craik (right).
Marc Deanie By Marc Deanie & Alasdair Clark

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has taken a swipe at Sir Keir Starmer and Labour after a Fife Labour stalwart was sidelined after concerns were raised about his fantasy novels.

We revealed on Tuesday that Altany Craik – a supernatural horror writer – was directed to stand down from an internal contest to decide the party’s candidate in Glenrothes because of party reservations surrounding his books.

The long-serving councillor is expected to issue a statement publicly saying he is withdrawing for “family reasons”.

But his treatment has angered colleagues and voters.

A source told us: “They’re saying he’s not a suitable candidate because his books are too sexy and satanic.”

‘Insane moment’

Mr Welsh – also famed for writing Filth, The Acid House, Porno and Glue – told The Courier: “I’ve never heard of this guy but Barbara Cartland‘s novels would be too sexy and satanic for Starmer’s Labour Party.”

Dame Barbara, who died in 2000, was Princess Diana’s favourite novelist and the author of titles such as Sweet Punishment, The Disgraceful Duke, Dancing on a Rainbow and The Magic of Love.

Irvine Welsh.

Mr Craik had been seeking support from members to stand as the Labour candidate for Glenrothes at the General Election, expected next year.

However the internal contest has now been suspended following the last-minute intervention.

One commentator joked: “Brings a new meaning to losing the whip…”

Another added: “Insane moment in Scottish politics.”

Fife Labour fury

Broadcaster Michael Crick, writing on his @tomorrowsmps account, said: “Surely Wes Streeting’s tweets in 2009 about wanting to push Daily Mail journalist Jan Moir under a train were far worse than any fiction that Altany Craik can have written?

“Streeting [now shadow health secretary] was 26 at the time and NUS president.”

First elected in 2012 for the Glenrothes West and Kinglassie ward, Mr Craik is the second most senior councillor in the Kingdom’s Labour-led administration, serving as the spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

Fife Labour insiders have reacted furiously since The Courier broke the story.

They claim Mr Craik – “brave enough to stand” even when the party expected to be trounced by the SNP – has been abandoned.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Selection processes for Scottish Labour parliamentary candidates are properly administered in full accordance with procedures set by the Scottish Executive Committee.”

Conversation