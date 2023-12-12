JIM SPENCE: Time for tougher action against neighbours from hell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Time for tougher action against neighbours from hell

'The kid gloves approach with bad neighbours is a complete waste of time.'

'Nice folk shouldn't have their lives turned upside down by bad neighbours.'
'Nice folk shouldn't have their lives turned upside down by bad neighbours.'
By Jim Spence

It may be the time of the season for goodwill to all men and women but some folk sadly don’t share that sentiment.

Anti-social tenants don’t acknowledge Christmas spirit or good cheer towards their neighbours at any time of year.

I visited someone last week who’s recuperating after treatment for cancer.

Long before he started his recovery period though, he and his partner were getting abuse and threats from a next door neighbour, a woman in her 50s with previous form for anti-social behaviour.

Given this has been going on for many months without the problem being fixed, she appears either to know how to work the system to her advantage, or the system is too cumbersome to deal promptly with her behaviour.

‘Law more sympathetic to perpetrators’

Her various nasty exploits include throwing rubbish including bottles and paper stuffed with chicken bones into the neighbours garden; scribbling threatening messages on cardboard saying ‘your windows are next’, (she’s already smashed another neighbour’s window) and creating loud noise at various hours.

The council have installed a small machine to assess the noise levels she makes.

But, having previous experience as an anti-social tenant, she counters this device by making malicious mischief in different ways which are difficult for both the police and authorities to deal with.

The law often appears to be more sympathetic to the perpetrators than the victims in these situations.

Feckless folk who care not a jot for those they live beside need to be treated much more firmly than the law deals with them at present.

Jim Spence.

The kid gloves approach with them is a complete waste of time.

All attempts to reason with them over their obnoxious behaviour are sneered at; they seem allergic to common decency.

The police, under resourced and over stretched, have to find corroborating evidence of anti-social conduct which the courts will accept.

But increasingly, with the law appearing tilted in favour of the law breaker, they face an unequal struggle trying to find sufficient evidence to secure a satisfactory outcome for innocent parties.

‘Good people forced to move’

Often the problem is simply moved around which means that relocating a troublesome anti-social tenant gives another innocent neighbour elsewhere, grief and misery.

Talking to some folk recently who’ve also endured this grim sort of behaviour from people who have, as in the above case, issues with alcohol and mental health, I’ve heard tales of good people forced to move from homes they’ve lived in for years to escape the neighbour from hell.

This isn’t a case of being unsympathetic to those struggling with various issues.

But the rights and the welfare of those who live peaceably and decently should come well before those whose anarchic and self-centred behaviour makes the lives of others a daily misery.

Good tenants and home owners are also, as in this case, fed up of the victim card being played with the anti-social behaviour being laid at the door of drugs, drink, or mental illness.

‘Better balance required’

Nice folk shouldn’t have their lives turned upside down and face threatening and uncivilised behaviour, irrespective of whether those causing it face personal problems with their various issues.

There has to be a better balance struck in society between duties and rights.

Everyone has a duty to behave considerately towards their neighbours; if they don’t or won’t, then their legal rights to a house or a tenancy should always come secondary to those folk who live within the law.

It’s anti-social to be anti-social and it’s time for tougher action against those who aren’t prepared to behave like good neighbours.

