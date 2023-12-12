Car left badly damaged after crash in Kirkcaldy

A car has been left badly damaged after a crash in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene at the junction between Broom Road and Bennochy Road just before 5.30pm.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured or arrested following the crash.

A red van and a blue car were involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call from police at 5.22pm to a two-vehicle collision.

“We mobilised two appliances from Lochgelly Fire Station.

“The crews left the scene at 6pm.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers attended the crash and that recovery has been arranged.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Elsewhere in Kirkcaldy, a van crashed into a house on Tuesday evening closing Spey Avenue.