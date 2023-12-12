MARTEL MAXWELL: Glasgow Warriors stars are heroes to my young boys – even in defeat

A couple of years ago, my middle boy Chester had a penchant for cows and went to bed reciting dinosaurs names.

Then he woke up one morning aged around seven knowing every Manchester United player, their position and goal stats.

He also knew every player, position and form of the Glasgow Warriors rugby team – in retrospect, years of games watched by his dad at home must have converted by osmosis.

No place I’d rather be

And so, for this particular little boy, a family trip to a Glasgow Warriors game (against Northampton on Friday at Scotstoun, their home stadium in Glasgow) was the best ninth birthday present in the world.

Even though it was pouring with West Coast sidey-ways rain, and his team lost.

But still, from the sideways glances I stole in those 80 minutes, I knew he was hooked.

As a mum of three boys, I reckon I can either stay at home and leave such outings to their dad – or I can dive in.

And in that moment, pie and pint in hand, watching their joy, I realised there was no place I’d rather be.

At full time, thanks to a friend of Jamie’s, Glasgow Warriors scrum coach and former Scotland prop

(Dicko to pals) we got to meet the team afterwards in their changing room.

Not just brilliant players

For Chester – and his brothers, but especially the birthday boy – it was the most exciting thing that could have happened to him in the world.

Only afterwards did he tell us his left leg started shaking as he walked in and saw his heroes.

And I agree – they are heroes – not because they are brilliant players – which they are, Glasgow making the finals of the European Challenge Cup this year in Ireland.

On this note, Jamie took Monty and Chester to that game in Dublin – where Glasgow lost to Tulon. We’re still working on Chester’s subsequent dislike of the French.

But the reason these guys are so admirable is that they’d just lost a game. They were absolutely gutted and yet they still had time for three wee boys proffering a rugby ball and tops for signatures.

These players thanked their young fans for coming – and a couple even said sorry that they lost.

And as a mum, I felt like phoning their parents to tell them what a good job they’d done.

And – despite the loss and soaked to the skin – I suppose a primary 5 super fan welcoming scrum half George Horne with a ‘Georgie!’ and ‘Jonesy!’ for Centre Huw Jones was a tonic of sorts.

We thanked Dicko at least 97 times and he told us there was no need. He – and the Glasgow squad – look to kids as the next generation of rugby players and supporters.

They want to make them feel special and that touched me to the core.

As we bid goodbye, Jamie told the boys that Dicko had 58 caps for Scotland and that he was from Dundee.

As are brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson, who also play for Scotland – all former pupils of the High School of Dundee.

Chester’s head was spinning with the news.

We’re lucky that in our small, proud city, we have a set up that includes Dundee Rugby Club – with brilliant games to watch – and Dundee Eagles, coaching kids from primary 1 for £120 a year, for a year’s weekly coaching and all the kit. And former Scotland player Phil Godman from Edinburgh now calls Dundee home and runs his 5 Star Camps here.

On another note, we finally put up the Christmas tree.

It was Chester’s turn to pick and name the tree and you’ve guessed it, Dicko the fine figure of a fir will now be part of our Christmas.