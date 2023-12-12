Dundee man, 49, arrested after body found in English canal

A 49-year-old man from Dundee has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a teacher was found in an English Canal.

Secondary school teacher, Gary Bartram, 49, was found dead in a canal by Sutherland Road, Longsdon, in Staffordshire on Sunday.

The Dundee man has since been released on conditional bail as inquiries continue.

Tributes paid to ‘beloved’ teacher

Gary’s family paid tribute to the “beloved” teacher in a statement released through Staffordshire Police.

The statement says: “Words cannot express the devastation at the sudden passing of a beloved husband.

“He has left behind a loving family, a huge group of lifelong friends, and a community of students that he had made his life’s work to teach and support in any way he could.

“His warm, kind, fun-loving zest for life brought joy to all of us.

“He is irreplaceable, our hearts are broken, and the family respectfully asks that we are given time and space to grieve during this very difficult time.”

Staffordshire police appeal for information

Staffordshire Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Nathan Hough, from CID, said: “My thoughts remain with Gary’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“Our investigation into the events leading up to his death is continuing.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and those who have spoken to officers in the area.

“I’d like to ask people not to speculate about what happened whilst we continue to carry out our inquiries and to respect the family’s wishes for privacy as they continue to grieve.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 215 of December 10.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111