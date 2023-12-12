Dundee man, 49, arrested after body found in English canal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man, 49, arrested after body found in English canal

The body of secondary school teacher, Gary Bartram, was found on Sunday in Staffordshire.

By Kieran Webster
Sutherland Road.
Sutherland Road in Longsdon. Image: Google Street View

A 49-year-old man from Dundee has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a teacher was found in an English Canal.

Secondary school teacher, Gary Bartram, 49, was found dead in a canal by Sutherland Road, Longsdon, in Staffordshire on Sunday.

The Dundee man has since been released on conditional bail as inquiries continue.

Tributes paid to ‘beloved’ teacher

Gary’s family paid tribute to the “beloved” teacher in a statement released through Staffordshire Police.

The statement says: “Words cannot express the devastation at the sudden passing of a beloved husband.

Gary Bartram
Gary Bartram’s body was found in a canal on Sunday. Image: Staffordshire Police

“He has left behind a loving family, a huge group of lifelong friends, and a community of students that he had made his life’s work to teach and support in any way he could.

“His warm, kind, fun-loving zest for life brought joy to all of us.

“He is irreplaceable, our hearts are broken, and the family respectfully asks that we are given time and space to grieve during this very difficult time.”

Staffordshire police appeal for information

Staffordshire Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Nathan Hough, from CID, said: “My thoughts remain with Gary’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“Our investigation into the events leading up to his death is continuing.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and those who have spoken to officers in the area.

“I’d like to ask people not to speculate about what happened whilst we continue to carry out our inquiries and to respect the family’s wishes for privacy as they continue to grieve.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 215 of December 10.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

More from Dundee

Dundee sign humza yousaf michael matheson
Huge sign appears near Humza Yousaf's Dundee home demanding he sacks under-fire SNP health…
3
Riverside Recycling Centre.
Dundee Christmas bin and recycling arrangements revealed
An artist's impression of the proposed flats at the former Halley’s Mill in Dundee. Image: First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd
Flats on site of demolished Halley’s Mill in Dundee unanimously rejected over 'red flags'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Leaky roof at Dundee Central Library Picture shows; Leaky roof at Dundee Central Library . Wellgate Centre . Supplied by Iain Flett Date; Unknown
Leaky roof sparks fears over future of 'immeasurable' collections at Dundee Central Library
Head Coach at Dundee City Aquatics David Haig at Olympia.
Dundee Olympia: Club boss delivers verdict on revamped centre as swimmers return
An artist impression of approved student flats. Image: Scott Hobbs Planning
Eight-storey student flats at former Dundee nightclub approved
Frank Skinner appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday
Frank Skinner reveals love for Dundee to Lorraine Kelly after visit to DC Thomson…
Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Pair flee scene of Dundee motorbike crash
The Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Homeless Dundee addict pinched man's wallet after hotel room 'proposition'
Edinburgh High Court.
Dundee man raped woman after she withdrew consent