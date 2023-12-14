Dundee ‘reinforcements’ desire revealed as boss Tony Docherty talks January transfer plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘reinforcements’ desire revealed as boss Tony Docherty talks January transfer plans

The window opens on New Year's Day and the Dark Blues are keen to add to their squad.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty insists there will be nothing “knee-jerk” about Dundee’s January transfer business.

But he is keen to bolster his options further when the transfer window opens at the end of the month.

The Dens Park gaffer is happy with the work done in the summer as he rebuilt the Dark Blues squad during a close season of upheaval.

Sixteen players were signed with 19 of last season’s Championship winners heading for pastures new.

Docherty on Dundee FC January transfers

Docherty, however, says that good summer business means January 2024 won’t be anywhere near as busy.

Dundee FC striker Zach Robinson celebrates with Luke McCowan at Fir Park.
Zach Robinson joined on loan in Dundee FC’s last two transfer windows. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“I am happy with the squad that we have assembled so there are maybe a couple of areas where we will look to bring in – a couple of acquisitions,” Docherty revealed.

“But there will be nothing knee-jerk which is testament to the work we did in the summer. We have assembled a good squad here.

“When you see the bench we had last Saturday with Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan, Scott Tiffoney, Lee Ashcroft, Mo Sylla, Charlie Reilly and Zach Robinson, there is real competition for places.

“So it is maybe just a case of bringing in a couple of reinforcements to strengthen from January to the end of the season.”

Contract talks for Dundee?

Shaun Byrne has been a regular for Raith Rovers since joining on loan from Dundee FC.
Shaun Byrne has been a regular for Raith Rovers since joining on loan from Dundee FC. Image: SNS.

There is also unlikely to be much contract extension talk with the entire first-team squad already signed up until 2025.

Aside from the six loan deals coming to an end, the only senior players out-of-contract in 2024 and able to speak to other clubs from the turn of the year are Shaun Byrne and Tyler French.

Both are currently on season-long loans in the Championship with Byrne at Raith Rovers and French at Greenock Morton.

Conversation