Dundee ‘reinforcements’ desire revealed as boss Tony Docherty talks January transfer plans

Tony Docherty insists there will be nothing “knee-jerk” about Dundee’s January transfer business.

But he is keen to bolster his options further when the transfer window opens at the end of the month.

The Dens Park gaffer is happy with the work done in the summer as he rebuilt the Dark Blues squad during a close season of upheaval.

Sixteen players were signed with 19 of last season’s Championship winners heading for pastures new.

Docherty on Dundee FC January transfers

Docherty, however, says that good summer business means January 2024 won’t be anywhere near as busy.

“I am happy with the squad that we have assembled so there are maybe a couple of areas where we will look to bring in – a couple of acquisitions,” Docherty revealed.

“But there will be nothing knee-jerk which is testament to the work we did in the summer. We have assembled a good squad here.

“When you see the bench we had last Saturday with Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan, Scott Tiffoney, Lee Ashcroft, Mo Sylla, Charlie Reilly and Zach Robinson, there is real competition for places.

“So it is maybe just a case of bringing in a couple of reinforcements to strengthen from January to the end of the season.”

Contract talks for Dundee?

There is also unlikely to be much contract extension talk with the entire first-team squad already signed up until 2025.

Aside from the six loan deals coming to an end, the only senior players out-of-contract in 2024 and able to speak to other clubs from the turn of the year are Shaun Byrne and Tyler French.

Both are currently on season-long loans in the Championship with Byrne at Raith Rovers and French at Greenock Morton.