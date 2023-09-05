Dundee summer transfer window assessed – who stands out as star signing, who is quietly excellent and where are the concerns?

Dundee have been busy, busy, busy in the transfer market this summer.

Tony Docherty wasted little time in reshaping the squad at Dens Park since arriving in May.

Sixteen signings will be right up there with the biggest change in personnel in the club’s history.

Nineteen of last season’s squad left as did manager Gary Bowyer.

But how do we assess the business done since Tony Docherty came in?

Buckle up, it’ll be a long one…

OUTS

Jack Wilkie (loan)

Son of former Dundee defender Lee, Jack Wilkie had chances in the early stages of the campaign and did OK.

Harshly adjudged to have fouled Josh O’Connor for a late penalty to Airdrie but earned praise from his manager.

Verdict: More experience needed

Harry Sharp (loan)

Last season Sharp showed his ability, starting the campaign as No 1 in the Championship.

But he dropped down the pecking order and was third choice.

At his age, game experience is vital and Dunfermline is a great place to learn.

Verdict: Good move

Shaun Byrne (loan)

An experienced member of the squad, Byrne had enjoyed two promotions in his time at Dens Park and was a fans favourite.

However, it was clear he wasn’t in Docherty’s plans and, with game time expected to be limited once more, Byrne was happy to get out and play.

Raith Rovers looks like a good pick by the midfielder.

Verdict: Right move for all parties

Max Anderson (loan)

It’s a surprise to see Max Anderson out on a pitch without a Dundee shirt on.

He’d struggled to force his way into Docherty’s team this season and needs to be playing.

With two years still on his contract, he can still have a future at Dens Park.

Verdict: Long term, could pay off

INS

Joe Shaughnessy

Very experienced and it’s clear to see why Docherty wanted Shaughnessy in as his first signing at Dundee.

For much of the early days of the season, the former St Johnstone and St Mirren man has strolled it.

A leader, the Irishman will be crucial to a successful season at Dens Park.

Verdict: Strong start

Scott Tiffoney

Tiffoney was a star in the Championship last season, a key man in the Partick Thistle side that went so close to play-off success.

Already he’s impressed with his speed and directness, some old-school wing play proving a real menace for Premiership defences.

Add some goals and Dundee have a proper player on their hands.

Verdict: Star signing

Antonio Portales

Injury has denied us a real look at Mexican signing Antonio Portales after he suffered a knee problem after just six minutes of his Premiership debut.

He’s expected to be out for a few weeks yet.

Verdict: Too early to tell

Charlie Reilly

A real standout in League Two for Albion Rovers last season, Reilly impressed Dundee enough while training at Dens Park to offer him a move up the divisions.

League Two to the Premiership is a big step but an opportunity Reilly is determined to make the most of.

Like Portales, Reilly’s start to life as a dark blue has been disrupted by injury and he has only managed six minutes off the bench so far.

Verdict: Too early to tell

Diego Pineda

Another we haven’t seen too much of – Mexican striker Pineda hasn’t featured in the Premiership yet.

His first start in dark blue brought a goal in victory over Dumbarton but he was unused in the opening two matches of the campaign while slight injury has kept him out since.

Verdict: Too early to tell

Zach Robinson (loan)

A top performer last season, Robinson is back on loan once more at Dens Park.

Top scorer this term with three, Robinson is yet to find the net at Premiership level.

He’s looked a threat in the early games but needs a goal to kick on.

Verdict: Good acquisition

Owen Beck (loan)

Plenty has been made of highly-rated loan signings in the past – Beck is already living up to his billing.

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan and he’ll be joined by more and more fans of the Scottish game as the season progresses.

Very good on the ball, Beck has shown his ability in defence as well though he still has plenty to learn.

Verdict: Excellent signing

Jon McCracken (loan)

Norwich’s McCracken looked very capable of taking on the No 1 spot at Dens Park but the arrival of Trevor Carson meant he was always going to be playing understudy.

Verdict: No shame in shaking hands and parting ways.

Malachi Boateng (loan)

Impressive for Queen’s Park last season in that holding midfield role, Boateng has continued to show his quality.

Understated influence on the game but could be crucial to any success this season.

Verdict: Quietly excellent

Aaron Donnelly (loan)

Another whose start at Dundee has been hit by injury, Nottingham Forest defender Donnelly is yet to feature.

Verdict: Too early to tell

Amadou Bakayoko (loan)

Dundee needed a physical presence up top and they’ve got one in Sierra Leone international Bakayoko.

After impressing on debut, the big striker has taken a little bit of time to bed in but his first goal at St Johnstone is crucial.

His performance that day, too, showed how key he could be.

Verdict: Important signing

Trevor Carson

A top keeper over many seasons in the Premiership, signing Carson is a mark of the ambition being shown at Dens Park these days.

Already he’s shown his worth with a big save against Hearts and there will be more of those to come.

A three-year deal for a 35-year-old raised eyebrows but Dundee have a top keeper between the sticks.

Verdict: Big capture

Mo Sylla

Hartlepool fans were clearly happy to see the back of midfielder Sylla. A concerning sign for any new arrival.

His early sub appearances have shown a player with ability to win the ball back and play it simple, a vital attribute for a newly-promoted side.

Verdict: One to watch

Ryan Howley (loan)

Very inexperienced but a winner of a youth award in the English Championship, Docherty has spoken very highly of the young Coventry midfielder.

Verdict: Too early to tell

Ricki Lamie (loan)

An experienced campaigner at this level, Lamie will strengthen Dundee’s backline.

And he’s already proved his ability up the other end with a debut goal last weekend.

Verdict: A good pick-up

Marcel Lewis (loan)

Recommended by Charlie Adam, now in the coaching staff at Burnley, and with an impressive record at youth level, attacker Lewis is yet to prove himself in senior football.

Verdict: Too early to tell

OVERALL 7/10

The early signs are very promising for Docherty and his new-look team.

Signings like Tiffoney, Shaughnessy, Carson and Beck are in the nine-out-of-10 bracket for a club like Dundee.

But, with so many new faces and lots of them inexperienced in Scottish football, there are a number of doubts.

Probability tells you they won’t all pay off.

But if the majority do, Docherty’s first summer window at Dens Park bodes well for the Premiership season to come.