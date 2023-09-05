UK’s Eurovision entrant Mae Muller to perform at Church Dundee

Singer Mae Muller is to perform at Church Dundee.

Muller, who represented the UK in this year’s Eurovision contest, will visit the City of Discovery for the launch of her new album.

She will deliver an “intimate performance” of songs from ‘Sorry I’m Late’ at the Dundee venue on September 20, starting at 7pm.

The 26-year-old will also answer questions and sign items.

Eurovision singer Mae Muller coming to Dundee

The Londoner came 25th in the Eurovision contest, which took place in Liverpool in May.

Her entry, ‘I Wrote a Song’, became the first UK Eurovision entry in over a decade to debut in the UK Singles Chart’s top 40.

It later became her first single to reach the top 10, peaking at ninth position.

Sorry I’m Late is released on September 15.

Later this year Muller will debut in her first feature film as ‘Kelly’ in “Gassed Up” on Amazon Prime, directed by George Amponsah.

Tickets go on sale on September 5 at 10am.