Creepy St Andrews groundsman avoids Register for public solo sex acts due to legal loophole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Creepy St Andrews groundsman avoids Register for public solo sex acts due to legal loophole

A sheriff told Benjamin Valentine the legislation specifically excluded him from registration requirements.

By Gordon Currie
Benjamin Valentine will not have to register as a sex offender.
Benjamin Valentine will not have to register as a sex offender.

A pervert who carried out a sex act in his car in front of passing students has dodged being placed on the Sex Offenders Register because of a loophole.

Benjamin Valentine was parked in the same place in St Andrews on a number of occasions and was clearly seen to be masturbating as female students walked past.

Because the students were over the age of 18 at the time, he was not made subject to registration requirements – if they had been 17 he would have been added to the Register.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “This is not a matter for which [sex offender] notification requirements apply.

“It is excluded from it, given the age of the complainers.

“It is specifically excluded in terms of the (Sexual Offences 2003) Act.”

He placed Valentine, 27, under social work supervision for a year at Dundee Sheriff Court and ordered him to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

Wet wipes, kitchen roll and tissues

The court previously heard how creepy Valentine parked in the same spot on a busy street three days in a row and was seen repeatedly carrying out the sex act in his car.

He caught and held the gaze of a shocked female student at 2am on April 2.

The same young students saw him carrying out the same act a couple of nights later.

His car was seen in the same place outside St Andrews Brewing Company in South Street on a number of occasions as Valentine claimed he was waiting to pick up a work colleague.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court one of the students took a photo of Valentine’s number plate and called the police.

Officers found him in the car with a supply of wet wipes, kitchen roll and tissues.

When Valentine was quizzed about what he had been seen doing, he replied: “I don’t really know why.”

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said Valentine – who admitted public indecency – worked as a groundsman in a nearby caravan park.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Marshall caused a disturbance at Arbroath railway station.
Attack on mum, racism towards police and railway rammy land Arbroath lout in jail
Spar on Perth Road in Dundee.
Scratch card fraud, Spar break-in, £7.5k house raid and petrol theft in Dundee crime…
Liddell (pictured in 2014) appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Masked man left Arbroath victim with bruised brain when drug deal went 'sour'
Love rat thief Brian Fleming.
Love rat stole £13k left by grieving partner's father and fled Perth
William Smith.
No punishment for Fife man who punched Rottweiler and encouraged it to attack women
Deklin Thom boasted after the baseball bat attack.
Dundee teen boasted about 'battering' skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bans, belts and BB guns
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
Family welcomes life sentence for ‘evil’ Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes sentenced for murdering army veteran
Killer David Barnes.
David Barnes: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer