REVIEW: Benedetti and Beethoven made a perfect match at Perth Concert Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Benedetti and Beethoven made a perfect match at Perth Concert Hall

Virtuoso violinist Nicola Benedetti brought 'marvellous innovations' to the composer's concerto.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti impressed reviewer Garry Fraser with her Perth performance. Image: Supplied.
Violinist Nicola Benedetti impressed reviewer Garry Fraser with her Perth performance. Image: Supplied.
By Garry Fraser

The Benedetti Factor. Bottle it or package it and your box-office woes are over.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti is one of classical music’s most marketable products and wherever she goes, you can guarantee a sell-out.

Such was the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s recent tour, and the fact she was performing the Beethoven concerto merely added accentuated the concerts’ attraction.

On Wednesday night, in the Perth Concert Hall, the concerto has to take precedence.

Not only because it is streets ahead on paper of the other works on the programme – Mozart’s symphony no. 34 and a lovely work by New York’s Jessie Montgomery – but because Ms Benedetti added some marvellous innovation to her stupendous technique.

This was in the first movement cadenza, where an unusual duet with timpani ensued. A quite wonderful revelation.

Nicola Benedetti played at Perth Concert Hall last night. Image: Craig Gibson.

Up to then I felt it had been a low-key first movement and somewhat restrained, although her virtuosity and skill were clearly obvious. From then on it was the usual mesmeric Benedetti, as dazzling as ever, with the razzle-dazzle muted in a lyrical second movement that was totally sublime.

Moments in this Larghetto always send a delicious shiver down my spine.

She was billed as “director”, but the SCO needed little guidance. All it needed was subtle glance at fellow players now and again to maintain a unity that was perfect throughout.

This rapport manifested itself in the final rondo. As final movements of a concerto go, this takes some beating. To me this was Beethoven at his best, both in terms of composition and the interpretation of soloist and orchestra. Totally faultless from beginning to end.

‘Over-animated’ direction detracted from performance

If the two Bs – Benedetti and Beethoven – ruled the roost in the second half, it was a clash of the Ms in the first and I have to say Montgomery outweighed Mozart quite considerably.

The Mozart symphony was, well, Mozart and indistinguishable from many early works by this great man. However, the performance did heavily accentuate the SCO’s wonderful cohesion, a togetherness that is deeply imbedded in the orchestra’s DNA.

What it didn’t need was Benjamin Marquise Gilmore’s over-animated direction. It’s a bit off-putting, to say the least.

Co-conductor on the night Benjamin Marquise Gilmour. Image: Marina Vidor.

As for Jessie Montgomery’s Strum, it was pulsing with rhythm and syncopation and leant heavily on pizzicato, as the name suggests.

It was also full of vitality and vivaciousness and was melodic with much appeal. Its form was pleasantly innovative, and this short but satisfying work was performed with the SCO’s customary style.

However good it was, and however much I enjoyed it, the evening’s abiding memory was the concerto and its performance.

It has long been my favourite violin concerto for too many reasons to mention. Last night’s performance merely accentuated that fact.

More from Entertainment

Kym Marsh was forced to pull out of presenting the BBC show Morning Live because of illness (Ian West/PA)
Kym Marsh pulls out of Morning Live because of ‘possibly stress-related’ illness
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody (third from left) with Dr Paul Mullan (second from left), Northern Ireland director at the National Lottery and Open House founders Alison Gordon (left) and Kieran Gilmore (right) at the Court House Bangor (Liam McBurney/PA)
Snow Patrol singer hopes Bangor Court House venue will spark city ‘renaissance’
Members of the armed forces will read The Invisible String on CBeebies Bedtime Stories on December 23 (BBC/CBeebies/PA)
CBeebies Bedtime Stories to feature those unable to see loved ones at Christmas
Stormzy and Little Simz have four Mobo nominations each (PA)
Little Simz and Stormzy lead Mobo Awards nominations
The final episodes of The Crown are streaming on Netflix now (Netflix/PA)
Final episodes of The Crown met with tepid reaction from critics
Dundee alumni team on University Challenge from left to right: Susan Philipsz, Saleyha Ahsan, Holly Hamilton and Keith Harris.
Dundee alumni team to appear on University Challenge Christmas special
Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams will compete in the Strictly final on Saturday (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Layton Williams ‘proud’ his Strictly stint has inspired others to be themselves
The Modern Family star requested protection for herself and her son in November with a temporary restraining order (Ian West/PA)
Sofia Vergara granted five-year restraining order against alleged stalker
Imelda Staunton portrays Queen Elizabeth II in series six of The Crown (Justin Downing/Netflix/PA)
Imelda Staunton on The Crown coming to a close: I feel bereft but relieved
Series winner Sam Thompson is greeted by Zara McDermott at Heathrow Airport after taking part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sam Thompson reunites with Zara McDermott after I’m A Celebrity win

Conversation