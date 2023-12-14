New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth

The takeaway will be the fourth under the brand owned by Laeeq Rehman.

By Chloe Burrell
Must Eat in Perth.
The new Must Eat shop. Image: Laeeq Rehman

A Perthshire takeaway chain is set to open a fourth outlet with a fish and chip shop.

Must Eat has moved into the former Chan’s Chinese on Glengarry Road in Perth – which shut in June – where it will serve a wide range of fast food.

Owner Laeeq Rehman opened his first branch on North Methven Street in 2015.

It has continued to grow, with takeaways now in Aberfeldy and Stanley.

Laeeq is excited to further expand his business.

Owner of Must Eat Laeeq Rehman.
Owner of Must Eat Laeeq Rehman. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “We are trying to expand and our plan is to have a Scottish franchise.

“This is our fourth shop and it’s good to have in the local community. I believe in local businesses.

“We are very excited. We’ve been planning this for a long time but had a few delays.

“We hope people will like it and invite people to come in and try our food.”

Opening day offer for Must Eat Perth fish and chip shop

The new Must Eat on Glengarry Road will open this Sunday (December 17) with an opening day offer.

Laeeq added: “Our fish, sausage and pudding suppers will all be available for £3.99.”

The businessman has run a number of charitable ventures through Must Eat, including providing about 100 hot meals a week to frontline workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

More from Perth & Kinross

Charlie Santoro has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Perth woman, 28
Police tape in front of a police car in Dundee
Man, 27, seriously injured in Perth stabbing
Love rat thief Brian Fleming.
Love rat stole £13k left by grieving partner's father and fled Perth
The Victorian A-listed bridge at Pitlochry
Plans to replace Pitlochry Station's Victorian footbridge refused
solar panels in a field
Controversial Coupar Angus solar farm plan rejected for second time
Artist's impression of homes in Scone North development.
Scone flooding fears fail to halt 210 new homes plan
The dining area of the former Vandal restaurant on Perth's George Street.
Pictures show remnants of former Perth restaurant on the market for £22k per year
Murrayshall Hotel exterior.
£30m Scone hotel expansion could support 400 jobs
Andy Murray was given a cooking lesson by Mary Berry at Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, for BBC documentary Mary Berry's Highland Christmas.
Andy Murray gets cooking tips from Mary Berry at his hotel near Perthshire for…
Revellers and 80s music fans descend on the grounds of Scone Palace for day 2 of the annual 80s themed Rewind Festival in July 2023.
Save the Rave announces date for 1990s festival in Perth's Scone Palace

Conversation