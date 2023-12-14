New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth

A Perthshire takeaway chain is set to open a fourth outlet with a fish and chip shop.

Must Eat has moved into the former Chan’s Chinese on Glengarry Road in Perth – which shut in June – where it will serve a wide range of fast food.

Owner Laeeq Rehman opened his first branch on North Methven Street in 2015.

It has continued to grow, with takeaways now in Aberfeldy and Stanley.

Laeeq is excited to further expand his business.

He told The Courier: “We are trying to expand and our plan is to have a Scottish franchise.

“This is our fourth shop and it’s good to have in the local community. I believe in local businesses.

“We are very excited. We’ve been planning this for a long time but had a few delays.

“We hope people will like it and invite people to come in and try our food.”

Opening day offer for Must Eat Perth fish and chip shop

The new Must Eat on Glengarry Road will open this Sunday (December 17) with an opening day offer.

Laeeq added: “Our fish, sausage and pudding suppers will all be available for £3.99.”

The businessman has run a number of charitable ventures through Must Eat, including providing about 100 hot meals a week to frontline workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.