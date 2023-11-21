St Andrews creep shocked students with repeated sex act in parked car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

St Andrews creep shocked students with repeated sex act in parked car

Benjamin Valentine parked for days in the centre of the town and was twice seen pleasuring himself.

By Gordon Currie
Benjamin Valentine.
Benjamin Valentine.

A creep who parked in the same spot on a busy St Andrews street three days in a row was seen repeatedly carrying out a sex act in his car by passing students.

Benjamin Valentine caught and held the gaze of a female student who was shocked when she looked into his vehicle and realised what he was doing.

His car was seen in the same place outside a bar in the centre of St Andrews on a number of occasions and Valentine claimed he was waiting for his girlfriend.

But the same young students saw him pleasuring himself when they walked past again a couple of days after first spotting him exposing himself.

Held student’s eye during public act

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “There was no prior relationship and he was totally unknown to the complainers.

“This was right outside St Andrews Brewing Company in South Street.

“This is a heavily frequented area with lots of people on foot and vehicles.

“The two female students were walking along at 2am on April 2.

St Andrews Brewing Company
Valentine was parked outside St Andrews Brewing Company’s pub in South Street, St Andrews.

“They noticed the car parked directly outside the pub and saw that the interior light was on.

“One observed the male making eye contact with her.

“She returned his gaze and as she walked past she looked in the passenger window and saw the accused in the driver’s seat.

“His penis was erect and he was masturbating.

“The accused maintained eye contact throughout. She told her friend.

“At 9pm the same day they observed the car in the same location.

“They couldn’t tell if he was in the vehicle.”

‘Shocked’

The prosecutor continued: “The following day at 2.30pm they were making their way to a lecture and again saw the accused’s vehicle in the same place.

“At 1.20 am on April 4 both were walking along South Street.

“They observed his vehicle with the headlights on.

“One of them saw that the passenger window was down.

“One looked in and could see the accused seated in the driver’s seat, with his penis erect and masturbating.

“She was shocked by what she had seen.”

She told the court one of the students took a photo of Valentine’s number plate and called the police.

‘I don’t really know why’

Officers found him in the car with a supply of wet wipes, kitchen roll and tissues.

When Valentine was quizzed about what he had been seen doing, he replied: “I don’t really know why.”

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said Valentine worked as a groundsman in a nearby caravan park and had been waiting to pick up his girlfriend at the end of her shift.

Valentine admitted public indecency and sentence was deferred by Sheriff Paul Brown for social work background reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Andrew Malcolm (left) and Jake Goodfellow (right) admitted their roles in the attack.
Post-snooker assault by Fife thugs left man unconscious for seven minutes
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Repeat offenders
Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
Lizanec murder trial - Suspect told police of 'five minutes to destroy' 28-year marriage
The girls were shocked to catch Cotton in the act on Snapchat while on the bus.
Pervert caught on Snapchat by children as he performed sex act on Fife bus
Police at the scene of the stabbing on South Street in St Andrews.
Three in court after alleged attack outside St Andrews takeaway
Drew Billimore was caught speeding on the A9 at Daviot.
Driver caught doing 111mph on A9 'overcome by emotion' after break-up
Brandon McLachlan.
Rosyth joiner with NINE police assault convictions given last chance to stay out of…
Thomas Weir.
Dunfermline paedophile started stashing sick material at turn of century
Anthony Bradburn.
Hapless Dundee bookmaker robber has change of luck as he avoids prison
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline knifeman slashed woman in heroin-fuelled row