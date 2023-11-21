Dundee leaders call on governments for multi-million-pound city centre funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee leaders call on governments for multi-million-pound city centre funding

By Gavin Harper
A group is calling for a multi-million-pound investment in Dundee city centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
A group is calling for a multi-million-pound investment in Dundee city centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A multi-million-pound investment in Dundee city centre is among the demands put forward by a group of the city’s leaders to the UK and Scottish governments.

Following a decision not to award Dundee investment zone status, the group has drawn up plans for a new partnership between the city and the Scottish and UK governments.

It will allow Dundee to develop a programme of investment which will help to tackle poverty and create new jobs.

The group, which includes Dundee City Council, the city’s universities, Dundee and Angus College and the chamber of commerce, is proposing a new model to stimulate growth and investment.

It will aim to build on The Tay Cities Deal and capitalise on projects such as Dundee Eden and the cyberQuarter at Abertay University.

Ahead of the autumn statement this week, a business case and series of asks will be submitted to the governments.

The proposals range from funding to attract build-to-rent property developers to support for an employability hub.

Dundee group’s requests from government

The ‘asks’ being made by the group to the Scottish and UK governments are:

  • Multi-million-pound funding to transform the city centre, including the redevelopment of surplus retail accommodation.
  • New funding models to attract build-to-rent developers to create city centre housing.
  • Tax incentives to support regeneration by transforming vacant and under-used buildings.
  • A pilot scheme to bring innovative carbon neutral social rented projects to the city centre.
  • Support for a skills and employability hub, with a specific focus on growth sectors such as digital and data, helping unemployed young Dundonians into sustainable employment.

Dundee’s opportunities outweigh challenges, says council leader

Council leader John Alexander said: “Dundee’s challenges are well documented, but the opportunities significantly exceed these.

“To unlock the vision of the city leaders, we are aiming to achieve long-term strategic partnership with both governments.

“We’ve taken our asks to the heart of both governments on a broad and ambitious agenda.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Alexander said he recently met with Neil Gray MSP, cabinet secretary for economy, fair work and culture, and the secretary of state for Scotland, Alister Jack MP to discuss the proposals.

He added: “No one can say that we aren’t being proactive as a city.

“Key partners in Dundee have been working hard behind the scenes to further strengthen our case for extra investment to transform not only our city, but the lives of people across Dundee.

“We see the autumn statement and any announcements about further levelling-up investment and partnerships as ideal opportunities to state our case for a new relationship with government.”

Alison Henderson is chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

She said Dundee would “languish” at the bottom of economic charts without government support.

She said: “We must see investment to stimulate local economies beyond city deal programmes to markedly improve the average earnings of the people who work in our city.”

‘Time to stimulate further growth’ in Dundee

Professor Shane O’Neill is deputy vice-chancellor and provost of the University of Dundee.

He said its opportunities are in health and life sciences companies. They will be supported by the new life sciences innovation district, he said.

Representatives from the group outlined their plans in Dundee on Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile professor Liz Bacon, principal and vice-chancellor at Abertay University, said the regeneration of the city so far has been based on partnership working.

She added: “It is now time to stimulate further growth by backing Dundee with investment required to support industry, tackle poverty and create new opportunities.”

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt said: “We aim to play a vital role in providing the appropriate education, skills and training needed to attract more jobs into the city.

“We believe that such collaborative efforts are essential for unlocking the full potential of Dundee.”

