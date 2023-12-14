Dundee family offer £1,000 reward for safe return of missing dog after 3-week search

A Dundee family are offering a £1,000 reward for the safe return of their dog – who went missing in the Sidlaw Hills three weeks ago.

Three-year-old lurcher Odin ran off at Hillside of Prieston on November 25.

Despite repeated searches in the area since, there has not been a single sighting of him.

Drones have even been used in the search for the dog, from Kirkton.

Owner Beth Clark says her children – Ollie and Noah – have been regularly asking for updates on their missing pet.

No sightings of missing Dundee dog Odin

Beth said: “There hasn’t been a single sighting of Odin since he ran off.

“We are unsure if someone actually has Odin but we are trying to remain hopeful.

“As more and more time goes on, with the Facebook posts being shared hundreds of times, it’s difficult to try and stay positive.

“The last few weeks have been awful.

“We are trying to keep the kids’ spirits up with Christmas around the corner but everyone is feeling it.

“The kids keep asking if anyone has found Odin yet.”

Beth added: “We’ve been doing extensive searches of the area – they have been taking place every day since he went missing.

“Friends, family and members of the public are regularly checking, plus the incredible volunteers at Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus are sharing our appeal.”

The reward will only be given out if someone returns Odin to his family or passes on information that directly leads to him being found.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page.