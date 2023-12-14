Dundee family offer £1,000 reward for safe return of missing dog after 3-week search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee family offer £1,000 reward for safe return of missing dog after 3-week search

There has not been a single sighting of Odin since he ran off in the Sidlaw Hills.

By James Simpson
Ollie and Noah have been asking mum Beth Clark about missing Odin. Image: Beth Clark
Ollie and Noah have been asking mum Beth Clark about missing Odin. Image: Beth Clark

A Dundee family are offering a £1,000 reward for the safe return of their dog – who went missing in the Sidlaw Hills three weeks ago.

Three-year-old lurcher Odin ran off at Hillside of Prieston on November 25.

Despite repeated searches in the area since, there has not been a single sighting of him.

Drones have even been used in the search for the dog, from Kirkton.

Owner Beth Clark says her children – Ollie and Noah – have been regularly asking for updates on their missing pet.

No sightings of missing Dundee dog Odin

Beth said: “There hasn’t been a single sighting of Odin since he ran off.

“We are unsure if someone actually has Odin but we are trying to remain hopeful.

“As more and more time goes on, with the Facebook posts being shared hundreds of times, it’s difficult to try and stay positive.

“The last few weeks have been awful.

“We are trying to keep the kids’ spirits up with Christmas around the corner but everyone is feeling it.

“The kids keep asking if anyone has found Odin yet.”

Odin ran off at Hillside of Prieston. Image: Beth Clark
Odin has been missing for three weeks. Image: Beth Clark

Beth added: “We’ve been doing extensive searches of the area – they have been taking place every day since he went missing.

“Friends, family and members of the public are regularly checking, plus the incredible volunteers at Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus are sharing our appeal.”

The reward will only be given out if someone returns Odin to his family or passes on information that directly leads to him being found.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page.

More from Dundee

Benjamin Valentine will not have to register as a sex offender.
Creepy St Andrews groundsman avoids Register for public solo sex acts due to legal…
The Selkie in Dundee.
Dundee restaurant has 21 no-shows in one night
Hilltown Police Station.
4 Dundee and Fife police stations could close under force plans
Spar on Perth Road in Dundee.
Scratch card fraud, Spar break-in, £7.5k house raid and petrol theft in Dundee crime…
A police cordon at New Inn Entry.
No criminality found in Dundee 'rape' investigation
William Smith.
No punishment for Fife man who punched Rottweiler and encouraged it to attack women
Deklin Thom boasted after the baseball bat attack.
Dundee teen boasted about 'battering' skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack
The new bridge over the Dighty Burn
Bridge spanning the Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth set to reopen
6
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Dundee family 'traumatised' after pupil 'attacked' near secondary school
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0030771 G Jennings pics , Stephanie Smith ( GMB rep) & Jim Cunningham ( GMB branch secretary) handed in official notification into Contracts House at Tayside Contracts with official notice of industrial action over the quality of school meals, thursday 9th september.
Tayside Contracts looks to stop seeking private sponsorship of awards bash over 'improper behaviour'…
2

Conversation