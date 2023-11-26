Dundee family in desperate drone search to find missing lurcher Odin at Sidlaw Hills

A Dundee family are in a desperate search to trace their missing lurcher at the Sidlaw Hills.

Odin, 3, has been missing for over 24 hours, after running off at the Hillside of Prieston on Saturday.

Owner, Beth Clark, said they have been searching the length and breadth of the area since the dog went missing.

On Sunday drone pilots were drafted in to try and assist the Kirkton family in safely finding the family pet.

Speaking with The Courier, Beth said they were “concerned” for the dog given the drop in temperatures overnight.

Missing lurcher Odin ‘part of our family’

The mother-of-two said: “We can’t thank people enough for sharing the appeal and the drone pilots who came out on Sunday.

“Unfortunately there has been no news as of yet.

“We don’t know if Odin was chasing something or got spooked but he’s so quick.

“We were out very early on Sunday searching and my partner, Jordan is going back out.

“The kids are worried about Odin as well, we’ve had him since he was a puppy, he’s part of our family.

“He is a lurcher dog but he’s small lurcher, he’s basically all muscle and I’m concerned about him given the cold temperatures.

“As part of our searches on Sunday we’ve gone from the Auchterhouse side and the Tealing end.

“It’s the not knowing at the moment where he is.”

Hundreds of people shared the appeal online including Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus.

Anyone who has spotted Odin at Sidlaw Hills is urged to contact Beth Clark on 07492393595.