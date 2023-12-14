Attack on mum, racism towards police and railway rammy land Arbroath lout in jail

An Angus thug who terrorised police, railway staff and his own 65-year-old mother has been jailed for almost a year.

Craig Marshall, 40, was sentenced in relation to three separate complaints when he appeared by video link from HMP Perth at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He admitted attacking his mum in Carnoustie when she refused to give him money for booze, before going on a racist and violent rant at police.

He also admitted a petrifying episode at Arbroath railway station in which he thumped the glass at the ticket office while an employee cowered behind it.

Meltdown at mum

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained that on November 20 this year, Marshall drew the attention of police after attacking his mother on Thomas Street in Carnoustie.

He approached her in the street while drinking from a can of booze and asked for £5 or £10 to buy more alcohol and his mother refused.

Marshall pushed her against the wall of a house, knocking off her glasses.

He started to walk away but returned to kick her on the legs and push her on the body, causing her to fall over.

Marshall’s mother went to a friend’s house and police were contacted.

Repeated use of n-word

Police caught up with Marshall just before noon on Dundee Street.

Although he was not initially aggressive, he soon told one officer: “F*** off, n***er.”

Handcuffs were applied to one of his hands before Marshall began struggling.

He shouted: “You dirty little n***er.

“I’m going to get out of jail and slit your throat.

“I’m going to do a few months then get out and torture you.”

He continued to rant and threatened to slash the officer’s throat.

He injured a male PC by kicking him and injured a female PC by headbutting her.

At West Bell Street HQ in Dundee, he continued to shout, swear, make threats and racist and homophobic remarks.

When he was cautioned and charged, he replied by giving police the middle finger.

‘Foaming at the mouth’

On March 18, Marshall was in the ticket office at Arbroath railway station when a woman came in to return the toilet key.

“The accused burst into a rage,” Mr Kermode said.

“He was spitting and foaming at the mouth.”

Addressing the ticket office employee, Marshall asked: “You think you’re smart?”

“I will show you, I will f***ing kill you.”

He pounded his fist on the glass six times, without damaging it.

He was on bail at the time.

‘Black sheep of the family’

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He does have challenges in relation to alcohol.

“There’s an underlying mental health condition.

“He has served numerous custodial sentences.

“He is, in effect, the black sheep of the family.

“He’s asked me to apologise publicly for his behaviour.”

‘Appalling’ behaviour

Marshall admitted assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed an nine-month sentence for his racist and violent behaviour in November and a consecutive 80-days for the railway station incident.

After admitting another charge of stealing a bank card by finding it and failing to return it, Marshall was handed a concurrent prison sentence.

The sheriff labelled his behaviour “appalling.”

