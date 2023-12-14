Attack on mum, racism towards police and railway rammy land Arbroath lout in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attack on mum, racism towards police and railway rammy land Arbroath lout in jail

Craig Marshall was locked up for almost a year after admitting a string of offences.

By Ross Gardiner
Marshall caused a disturbance at Arbroath railway station.
Marshall caused a disturbance at Arbroath railway station.

An Angus thug who terrorised police, railway staff and his own 65-year-old mother has been jailed for almost a year.

Craig Marshall, 40, was sentenced in relation to three separate complaints when he appeared by video link from HMP Perth at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He admitted attacking his mum in Carnoustie when she refused to give him money for booze, before going on a racist and violent rant at police.

He also admitted a petrifying episode at Arbroath railway station in which he thumped the glass at the ticket office while an employee cowered behind it.

Meltdown at mum

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained that on November 20 this year, Marshall drew the attention of police after attacking his mother on Thomas Street in Carnoustie.

He approached her in the street while drinking from a can of booze and asked for £5 or £10 to buy more alcohol and his mother refused.

Marshall pushed her against the wall of a house, knocking off her glasses.

He started to walk away but returned to kick her on the legs and push her on the body, causing her to fall over.

Marshall’s mother went to a friend’s house and police were contacted.

Repeated use of n-word

Police caught up with Marshall just before noon on Dundee Street.

Although he was not initially aggressive, he soon told one officer: “F*** off, n***er.”

Handcuffs were applied to one of his hands before Marshall began struggling.

He shouted: “You dirty little n***er.

“I’m going to get out of jail and slit your throat.

“I’m going to do a few months then get out and torture you.”

He continued to rant and threatened to slash the officer’s throat.

He injured a male PC by kicking him and injured a female PC by headbutting her.

At West Bell Street HQ in Dundee, he continued to shout, swear, make threats and racist and homophobic remarks.

When he was cautioned and charged, he replied by giving police the middle finger.

‘Foaming at the mouth’

On March 18, Marshall was in the ticket office at Arbroath railway station when a woman came in to return the toilet key.

“The accused burst into a rage,” Mr Kermode said.

“He was spitting and foaming at the mouth.”

Addressing the ticket office employee, Marshall asked: “You think you’re smart?”

“I will show you, I will f***ing kill you.”

He pounded his fist on the glass six times, without damaging it.

He was on bail at the time.

‘Black sheep of the family’

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He does have challenges in relation to alcohol.

“There’s an underlying mental health condition.

“He has served numerous custodial sentences.

“He is, in effect, the black sheep of the family.

“He’s asked me to apologise publicly for his behaviour.”

‘Appalling’ behaviour

Marshall admitted assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed an nine-month sentence for his racist and violent behaviour in November and a consecutive 80-days for the railway station incident.

After admitting another charge of stealing a bank card by finding it and failing to return it, Marshall was handed a concurrent prison sentence.

The sheriff labelled his behaviour “appalling.”

