Glenn Middleton on Dundee United ‘rollercoaster’ as Tannadice flyer hails ‘stability’ and ‘togetherness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton on Dundee United ‘rollercoaster’ as Tannadice flyer hails ‘stability’ and ‘togetherness’

Middleton has been a consistent presence during a wild few years at United.

Focus: Glenn Middleton is aiming to down Kilmarnock.
Focus: Middleton is aiming to down Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

An unforgettable European stunner against AZ Alkmaar.

A miserable spiral to relegation.

Redemption as the Tangerines roared to the Championship title.

Glenn Middleton readily admits that he has packed more drama and turbulence into his two-and-a-half years at Dundee United than some players will experience in their entire career.

And the flying winger is adamant has emerged stronger from the tumultuous experience.

It all started so well: Glenn Middleton celebrates against AZ in August 2022
It all started so well: Middleton celebrates against AZ in August 2022. Image: SNS

“It has been a rollercoaster in the last few years,” he smiled. “A lot has happened VERY quickly. It’s a bit mental when you think about the last three years!

“I have grown up and learned a lot from it. Everything – good and bad – has helped me, on and off the pitch. I feel I have really moved on and developed as a person.

“It has taught me how to deal with things daily, to learn how to move on from setbacks and keep going forward. What you realise is just how quickly football can change in both directions.”

All smiles: Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
All smiles: United’s Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS

He added: “There’s much more stability here now. You can feel that. Every day, everyone comes in knowing their jobs and what we need to do. Everyone is on the same page and you can see how united the squad is.”

Keep putting the work in

Moreover, this United side is on the upward trajectory Middleton expected when he first arrived in the summer of 2022, with talk of regular action, continental football and top six challenges ringing in his ears.

Characterised by work rate, a never-say-die attitude and efficacy in the final third, United sit in fourth spot and have only tasted defeat three times in the Premiership.

Out of the woods: Glenn Middleton was key to United escaping the Championship
Out of the woods: Glenn Middleton was key to United escaping the Championship. Image: SNS

“There’s a real togetherness at the club,” he continued. “There’s a connection between the team and the fans, and everything is moving in the right direction.

“There’s a great spirit here, the squad is really close, and everyone has each other’s backs. I can’t see that changing and hopefully we can stay on the same path.

“But nobody is getting ahead of themselves. The manager always reminds us that it’s still early in the season and we need to keep doing what we have been doing.

“There’s always room for improvement too, so we have to keep putting the work in.”

Middleton: ‘I couldn’t have too many complaints’

And Middleton, in the final year of his contract, has become an increasingly visible part of that initial success in recent weeks.

A mainstay of the team that romped to the second tier title last term, the former St Johnstone and Rangers kid did not make his first Premiership start until October 19 – when he turned in a dazzling display against Hibernian.

However, he won over boss Jim Goodwin with his tireless graft in training, allied with professional showings with the ‘B’ team and impactful cameos from the bench with the senior side.

Glenn Middleton, right, burns past Lewis Miller before teeing up Sam Dalby to score against Hibs
Middleton, right, burns past Lewis Miller before teeing up Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

“It’s good to be back in,” continued Middleton. “The start of the season was tough when I wasn’t playing. But the team were doing well so I couldn’t have too many complaints.

“When you’re in that position all you can do is make sure you’re ready – and when you get your chance, try to take it.

“I feel that in the last few weeks, I’ve done that.”

Middleton not fooled by Killie collapse

The next challenge for United, as they seek to continue their momentum, is a Kilmarnock side fresh from a 6-0 hammering against Rangers in midweek.

But Middleton is not fooled by that capitulation.

Glenn Middleton, right, after teeing up a goal for November's player of the month, Sam Dalby
Middleton, right, after teeing up a goal for November’s player of the month, Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

“If anything, what happened the other night will maybe switch Killie on a bit more,” predicted Middleton. “They will be desperate to put it right against us, so we’re fully aware of the threat they’ll bring.

“You could argue that there are a few teams in the league in a false position at the moment – and Killie are one of those.

“They have some really good players, had a great season last year and will be confident of getting over the results they’ve had in the last few weeks.”

More from Dundee United

Hazel Irvine received an honorary Doctor of Laws at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hazel Irvine on St Andrews student high jinx, golf and the 'real' Jim McLean…
Jack Walton fouls Toyosi Olusanya
SFA panel delivers verdict on huge VAR decisions in Dundee United vs St Mirren…
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash picked for live TV as date for showdown revealed
Kevin Holt leads the United celebrations
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace who has 'proved point' as doubters silenced
A beaming Sam Dalby with his prize
Sam Dalby named Premiership player of the month as Dundee United ace is hailed…
Danny Swanson celebrates Dundee United's Scottish Cup win
Danny Swanson reveals he almost quit Dundee United after A WEEK
Jim Goodwin has no doubts that his Ibrox rookies will handle the test against Rangers
Jim Goodwin quizzed on recall possibility for quartet of Dundee United loan stars
Pavol Safranko.
Former Dundee United ace posts heartfelt apology after opponent breaks leg
Bryan Mwangi in action against Brechin City in pre-season
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Bryan Mwangi's Scottish Cup fairytale – broken down bus, Broxburn…
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin reacts to blockbuster Scottish Cup draw as Dundee United boss ponders 'new…

Conversation