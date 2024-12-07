Glenn Middleton on Dundee United ‘rollercoaster’ as Tannadice flyer hails ‘stability’ and ‘togetherness’

An unforgettable European stunner against AZ Alkmaar.

A miserable spiral to relegation.

Redemption as the Tangerines roared to the Championship title.

Glenn Middleton readily admits that he has packed more drama and turbulence into his two-and-a-half years at Dundee United than some players will experience in their entire career.

And the flying winger is adamant has emerged stronger from the tumultuous experience.

“It has been a rollercoaster in the last few years,” he smiled. “A lot has happened VERY quickly. It’s a bit mental when you think about the last three years!

“I have grown up and learned a lot from it. Everything – good and bad – has helped me, on and off the pitch. I feel I have really moved on and developed as a person.

“It has taught me how to deal with things daily, to learn how to move on from setbacks and keep going forward. What you realise is just how quickly football can change in both directions.”

He added: “There’s much more stability here now. You can feel that. Every day, everyone comes in knowing their jobs and what we need to do. Everyone is on the same page and you can see how united the squad is.”

Keep putting the work in

Moreover, this United side is on the upward trajectory Middleton expected when he first arrived in the summer of 2022, with talk of regular action, continental football and top six challenges ringing in his ears.

Characterised by work rate, a never-say-die attitude and efficacy in the final third, United sit in fourth spot and have only tasted defeat three times in the Premiership.

“There’s a real togetherness at the club,” he continued. “There’s a connection between the team and the fans, and everything is moving in the right direction.

“There’s a great spirit here, the squad is really close, and everyone has each other’s backs. I can’t see that changing and hopefully we can stay on the same path.

“But nobody is getting ahead of themselves. The manager always reminds us that it’s still early in the season and we need to keep doing what we have been doing.

“There’s always room for improvement too, so we have to keep putting the work in.”

Middleton: ‘I couldn’t have too many complaints’

And Middleton, in the final year of his contract, has become an increasingly visible part of that initial success in recent weeks.

A mainstay of the team that romped to the second tier title last term, the former St Johnstone and Rangers kid did not make his first Premiership start until October 19 – when he turned in a dazzling display against Hibernian.

However, he won over boss Jim Goodwin with his tireless graft in training, allied with professional showings with the ‘B’ team and impactful cameos from the bench with the senior side.

“It’s good to be back in,” continued Middleton. “The start of the season was tough when I wasn’t playing. But the team were doing well so I couldn’t have too many complaints.

“When you’re in that position all you can do is make sure you’re ready – and when you get your chance, try to take it.

“I feel that in the last few weeks, I’ve done that.”

Middleton not fooled by Killie collapse

The next challenge for United, as they seek to continue their momentum, is a Kilmarnock side fresh from a 6-0 hammering against Rangers in midweek.

But Middleton is not fooled by that capitulation.

“If anything, what happened the other night will maybe switch Killie on a bit more,” predicted Middleton. “They will be desperate to put it right against us, so we’re fully aware of the threat they’ll bring.

“You could argue that there are a few teams in the league in a false position at the moment – and Killie are one of those.

“They have some really good players, had a great season last year and will be confident of getting over the results they’ve had in the last few weeks.”