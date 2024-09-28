Sven Sprangler: Why I couldn’t bring myself to leave St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler: Why I couldn’t bring myself to leave St Johnstone

The Austrian was dropped from the Perth first team by Craig Levein early in the season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder, Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone midfielder, Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS.

The possibility of leaving St Johnstone in the summer was briefly floated for Sven Sprangler.

But cutting short his stay at McDiarmid Park was never a palatable option for the Austrian midfielder.

And now that he’s a pivotal part of the Perth starting line-up again, Sprangler knows he made the right decision to fight for his Saints future.

“Football is my life and when you’re not involved, of course you are angry,” said the 29-year-old, who was only selected by Craig Levein for the last game of his tenure.

Sven Sprangler played well on his return to the St Johnstone team against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler played well on his return to the St Johnstone team against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“But I’ve kept that anger to me and put it into every training session to show the gaffer he was wrong.

“And I also wanted to show that when he needed me in the team I would be here for him.

“I always wanted to stay here.

“St Johnstone gave me the opportunity to play in Scotland and I’m so grateful for that and happy to be here.

“There was a short conversation but it was never an option in my head to leave.

“Even when I wasn’t in the team I wanted to be at this club.

“Absolutely, it was the right decision to stay.

“This feels like home. I said it a year ago after I arrived and it’s still the same.”

Feeling the love

Sprangler is the definition of a consummate pro – something Levein wouldn’t dispute, despite his reluctance to pick him this season.

So wanting to earn a spot back in the Saints team would have been enough motivation in itself.

But he also referenced the support he has received from fans.

“The supporters have been so good with me,” said Sprangler. “That means a lot.

“When I wasn’t in the team people would say: ‘You should be on the park’. That showed me that they cared and helped me when it was tough.

“It was a huge boost and I’m very grateful.

“I missed football a lot.

“First, I was injured for three months which was very hard.

“I had hoped to get back before the end of last season but I knew once I went back on the training pitch that I wouldn’t be fit enough.

“I wanted to come back for the last two games so badly but it would have been too risky.

“I’d got back in the team before my injury.”

Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS.

Questions have been asked about leadership on the pitch in light of all the set-piece goals Saints have been conceding, with the last one at Ross County the most painful of the lot.

“Firstly, I would say that we do have leadership in the squad,” said Sprangler.

“When I’m playing my main goal is always to help the team.

“I will give everything for the club in every minute.

“Hopefully my experience can help – I’m 29 now and have had a lot of ups and downs in my career.

“I’ve seen a lot in football.

“I would be happy if the players saw me as one of the leaders.

“The first thing that matters in any team is that if you train good, you play good.

“We’re putting a lot of effort into our training but sometimes wrong decisions are costing us goals in matches.

“We know we need to minimise those.

“Every set-piece we need to be 100% concentrated and protect the goal in any way we can.

“It’s simple. That’s what we have to do.”

Channelling the anger

He added: “The players were angry with each other after the Ross County game, which is definitely a good thing.

“When you get an end to a game like that you need to make sure it never happens again and that you stick together.

Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3 for Ross County.
Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3 for Ross County last weekend. Image: SNS.

“We know what we’ve done wrong and now we need to show it against Celtic.

“We need to be an angry team on Saturday.

“That’s still how we feel because we threw away two points.

“It was a noisy dressing room and a long, quiet bus journey back.

“Celtic is Celtic.

“You don’t have to say anything about the qualities they have in their team. They’re the champions and we know what they’re capable of.

“From the first minute to the last we need to fight.”

