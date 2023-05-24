Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jim Goodwin laments ‘worst feeling’ as Dundee United relegation looms — but wants the chance to ‘sort out’ Tangerines

Goodwin is up for the challenge of guiding United back from the Championship

By Alan Temple
Goodwin holds his hands up. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin has described Dundee United’s impending relegation as one of the worst feelings he has endured in football.

However, the United boss wants the chance to ’sort out’ the toiling Tangerines next season.

The Terrors were woeful against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening, with Kyle Vassell’s double and an Innes Cameron strike securing a 3-0 win for Derek McInnes’ visitors.

As well as another display of dire defending, Goodwin conceded that his men were “outfought” against the Ayrshire side — a damning indictment, given what was at stake at Tannadice.

Allied with Ross County’s 3-3 draw with St Johnstone, United must beat Motherwell on Sunday, hope Killie defeat the Highlanders and produce an inconceivable eight-goal swing.

United players are jeered on their “lap of honour”. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “I came in and people thought I was mad — but I genuinely thought I could turn it around. We did get a bounce from the players but unfortunately the defensive frailties reared their head again.

“It’s as disappointing and I’m as low as you could imagine. It’s one of the lowest points in my career.

“I thought I could turn it around but I haven’t been able to do that, so I apologise to the fans.”

Miracle needed

He added: “It’s an eight-goal swing (needed) so we have to go to Motherwell and score a hell of a lot of goals then hope Kilmarnock hammer Ross County. The likelihood of that happening is obviously very slim.

“I am one of the biggest optimists out there so I will always try to be positive and believe the impossible can sometimes happen.

Dejected Dundee United supporters watched their side slump closer to relegation. Image: SNS

“At the same time, we have to go to Motherwell and play for pride and try to earn back the respect of the fans. They have every right to show their emotions the way they did at the end.”

Up for the challenge

United owner Mark Ogren was in the crowd to watch the Terrors effectively slip back into the Championship, having invested upwards of £13 million into the club.

Goodwin, contracted until the end of the current campaign, will discuss his future with the Minnesotan businessman in the coming days.

But he is up for the challenge of bringing the Tangerines back up at the first time of asking.

Ogren looks on. Image: SNS

He added: “For me, I’d love the opportunity to sort things out here because this is a really good club — a big club with fantastic ambitions.

“We know where the issues are, where they have been and what we have to strengthen.

“So let’s see what the future holds.

“The chairman (Ogren) was here. I am really disappointed for him. He’s invested heavily in the club and there hasn’t been enough payback on the park for what he’s put in.

“I will sit down with him (on Thursday) and we’ll have a chat to see what the future holds for me and for Dundee United.”

