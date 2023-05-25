Two new police officers brought in to help tackle Glenrothes youth disorder problem

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two dedicated police officers are to be deployed in Glenrothes in a bid to tackle ongoing youth disorder.

The new officers will take up their posts in June as part of a new approach to dealing with months of significant issues at the town’s bus station and parks.

They will be backed up by a group comprising community members, voluntary organisations, headteachers and council officers.

To be known as Glenrothes Linked Together, it will be tasked with getting to the core of the problem.

Glenrothes community inspector Kirk Donnelly said anti-social behaviour and violence continues to be one of the most pressing challenges for local policing.

This is despite continuous patrols, CCTV and enforcement in hotspot areas.

Young people are regularly clashing in the town centre and gathering at condemned buildings.

And complaints have been received about behaviour at Riverside Park, where a 14-year-old boy received serious facial fractures in February after being assaulted.

Three youths have since been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

‘A challenging year for the police’

Mr Donnelly said it had resulted in increased community tensions and public scrutiny of the police.

He said: “It’s been quite a challenging year for the police, mostly in terms of youth disorder.

“We’re making a mark on that just now with dedicated patrols.”

The introduction of mobile CCTV cameras at the bus station is also making a difference, according to Mr Donnelly.

“CCTV has allowed us to pick up congregations before anything happens and deploy officers down there to try to mitigate any tensions that are boiling up,” he said.

However, it is hoped the launch of the new partnership next month will help find long-term solutions to the problem.

Getting to the core of Glenrothes youth disorder problem

Similar to a project already running in Levenmouth, it will tackle the issue from various angles.

It could include things like introducing better lighting in hotspot areas, securing dangerous buildings and introducing more activities for young people.

Mr Donnelly added: “We’ll all get round the table and look at what can be done.

“The feedback I’m getting from Stagecoach and those at the bus station is it’s something they want to be involved in.

“It will allow us to really get to the core of some of the problems and get action.”

The Levenmouth Together project has been running since 2017 and has seen a 70% reduction in complaints from the public.