Fresh plans for Auchterarder Picturehouse amid concern over demolition of historic cottage

Fresh plans are being submitted to breathe new life into the old picture house in Auchterarder after concerns were raised about the demolition of a neighbouring cottage.

The Courier reported in November that Auchterarder Picturehouse had submitted a planning application to bring the cinema back to its former glory.

This involved restoring the Townhead building with its original 1920s features.

It would see the return of a cinema to the town for the first time since 1963 with a garden, second screen and retail spaces also part of the project.

The community hub proposal included the demolition of a bed and breakfast building, which drew criticism from residents and Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust.

This scheme was withdrawn and now new plans are due to be submitted, which the picturehouse believes will be even more impressive than the previous vision.

‘We have expanded the scope’

The Auchterarder Picturehouse CREW project aims to restore the Strathearn town’s Art Deco cinema.

The venue operated as a cinema from 1926 to 1963 and is still remembered fondly by older generations.

Latterly the B-listed building was used as an antiques shop, until it closed in 2019.

Auchterarder Picturehouse director Peter Laisen says he has taken on board feedback from Perth and Kinross Council over the application lodged in the autumn.

“We received feedback from the council on improvements we can make to it,” he said.

“As part of those improvements we have expanded the scope a bit.

“We got to a point where, instead of continuing to work with current application, it was better to redraw and resubmit.

“We are building on the old plans and taking on new things into consideration that the council came up with.

“We had to withdraw for technical reasons and the end product will be even better.”

Cottage ‘should be retained’

It is not known whether the neighbouring Basset Cottage, currently in use as a bed and breakfast, will be retained in the new scheme.

The adjacent sandstone building was due to be demolished in the initial proposal.

Consultee Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust wrote in response: “The cottage proposed for demolition pre-dates this cinema.

“Further, the development proposed will create a loss in the linear character of Townhead and High Street with this removal of this historic building.

“PKHT believes that wherever possible historic buildings should be retained and re-used in order to preserve the character of the local landscape.

“We strongly recommend the applicant consider retention, even partial of the neighbouring cottage frontage, to maintain the character of the streetscape.”

Event this Saturday

The prospect of a new application coincides with a series of new projects from the team behind the picturehouse.

One of these sees the Auchterarder Picturehouse CREW working with 10 local artists to put on the event in the town’s Aytoun Hall on Saturday, May 27.

The participating artists are Mike Cordner, Sheila West, Anna Kelso, Louise Johnstone, Orla Stevens, Alex Loveless, Miriam Wilson, Keryn Evely, Ron Caird and Chris Anderson, who are travelling from across Perthshire to be involved.

Alex, from Tulliebardine, will be displaying a range of portraits, pop-art and landscapes in acrylic, mixed media and pencil on canvas and paper.

He said: “This exhibition gives me an amazing opportunity to share my art, meet other artists and get to know my local community better – and maybe even sell some art.

The exhibition will run from 11am to 4pm. Admission to the public is free.

Peter added: “This is hopefully the first of an ongoing programme of similar exhibitions in Auchterarder and the surrounding areas.

“If this exhibition goes well, we’ll be looking to organise similar events that will cater to the wider creative and crafts communities.

“We also hope to build a thriving community of creatives of all levels and help those less experienced to progress to the level at which they can exhibit themselves.”

Cinema weekends

A number of volunteers are already working on a programme of activities aimed at fostering and developing local talent and improving people’s lives through creative and performing arts.

These have included successful cinema weekends in Auchterarder’s Aytoun Hall and Muthill Village Hall, which were attended by hundreds of people.

Further screenings are planned for Auchterarder and Muthill in June, July, August and later in the year.