Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest

Another four teens have been charged in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old boy in Glenrothes, following the first arrest at the weekend.

Police say the teen was left with serious facial injuries following an alleged attack at Riverside Park on Saturday evening.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

A 14-year-old was first to be charged in connection with the offence – and on Monday police confirmed another four have now been charged.

All four are male – two aged 15, one 16 and one 14.

Police said in a statement that all will be reported to the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson said: “Officers would like to take the opportunity to thank the local public for their assistance with inquiries.”