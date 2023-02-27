Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest

By Matteo Bell
February 27 2023, 11.46am
Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps
Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps

Another four teens have been charged in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old boy in Glenrothes, following the first arrest at the weekend.

Police say the teen was left with serious facial injuries following an alleged attack at Riverside Park on Saturday evening.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Five boys charged in connection with Glenrothes assault

A 14-year-old was first to be charged in connection with the offence – and on Monday police confirmed another four have now been charged.

All four are male –  two aged 15, one 16 and one 14.

Police said in a statement that all will be reported to the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson said: “Officers would like to take the opportunity to thank the local public for their assistance with inquiries.”

