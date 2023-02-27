Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week

By Laura Devlin
February 27 2023, 11.51am
The M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Google Maps
The M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Google Maps

Drivers could face disruption this week during roadworks on the M90 south of Perth.

Resurfacing work gets under way near Glenfarg on Thursday night and is due to be completed by next Tuesday morning.

The £500,000 project on the southbound carriageway will run from 150 metres north of the Arngask overbridge to 100 metres south of the Glenfarg overbridge.

The work will be undertaken between Friday and Monday using a contraflow system.

Lane closures will be in place from 7.30pm on Thursday to allow a contraflow to be set up, with work set to start at 7.30pm on Friday.

Work under the weekend contraflow will finish at 6.30am on Monday, with further lane closures in place during Monday to allow the contraflow system to be stood down.

There will then be a further night of lane closures from 7.30pm to complete the works by 6.30am on Tuesday.

Amey, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the project will benefit the nearly 20,000 vehicles that use the route each day.

