Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week

Drivers could face disruption this week during roadworks on the M90 south of Perth.

Resurfacing work gets under way near Glenfarg on Thursday night and is due to be completed by next Tuesday morning.

The £500,000 project on the southbound carriageway will run from 150 metres north of the Arngask overbridge to 100 metres south of the Glenfarg overbridge.

The work will be undertaken between Friday and Monday using a contraflow system.

Lane closures will be in place from 7.30pm on Thursday to allow a contraflow to be set up, with work set to start at 7.30pm on Friday.

Work under the weekend contraflow will finish at 6.30am on Monday, with further lane closures in place during Monday to allow the contraflow system to be stood down.

There will then be a further night of lane closures from 7.30pm to complete the works by 6.30am on Tuesday.

Amey, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the project will benefit the nearly 20,000 vehicles that use the route each day.