LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox is gone – Dundee United have just one roll of dice left to save Premiership skin

Liam Fox has left Tannadice but there are far bigger problems to sort at Dundee United right now.

I do feel for Liam, I think he was put in a tough situation and one that, in hindsight, he wasn’t ready for.

He’s a good coach who did get an initial reaction from the players, but I think that lack of experience came through in recent weeks.

Tony Asghar now has to find himself a fifth manager or head coach to appoint since Robbie Neilson left in 2020.

Arabs want Asghar gone as well and you can’t blame them for being unhappy.

He’s the man that makes the decisions at Tannadice and the big ones have been wrong this season.

That’s why the Tangerines are where they are.

Fan fury

You don’t have to look too far back to see problems either.

So many issues haven’t been addressed when they could have been.

Business in January was very poor, Tony Watt wasn’t replaced and the goalkeeper situation has been a problem for months now – none of those were addressed when they could have been.

Asghar needs to think about the direction he wants the club to go in before appointing Fox’s replacement.

This is his biggest decision since stepping into the club.

He has to pull one out of the hat right now to keep the club up.

Fans are furious and there’s probably no coming back for some of them.

But it’s still up to him to find a manager that can motivate a squad on its knees.

Lack of desire

It’s clear an experienced manager is required, someone who can inject some life into a team that is not fighting – not fighting for each other, not fighting for the the team or fighting for the club.

Saturday’s performance showed a group of players who crumble when the going gets tough.

I do feel United possess a better squad than the other teams around them but that doesn’t count if they don’t play for each other or their manager.

Mulgrew and Edwards

They have conceded poor goals all season but Saturday took it to a whole new level.

Yes, young goalie Jack Newman made a bad decision for the first and was punished.

But Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards need to take a good look in the mirror.

Those are two players who should be relied upon to step up and lead by example when you need a result.

Mulgrew has been off the boil for a while and was at fault for the first two goals.

Edwards carries the can for goal No 3, though.

He ducked out of the way of the cross, I think because he didn’t want to send it towards his own goal.

But it was the lack of effort to get back into the correct position that meant he was in the wrong place that caused that problem in the first place.

The club are in a dogfight to stay up, facing their nearest rivals and there was a distinct lack of desire about the defending for all of the goals.

That’s not acceptable.

Whoever is next in the dugout at Tannadice has a major job on their hands.

Changing manager is the only roll of the dice left.

They need a reaction from the players because time is quickly running out on United’s status as a Premiership club.