Home News Fife

14-year-old charged after boy assaulted in Glenrothes park

By Ben MacDonald
February 26 2023, 4.33pm
Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an assault on another boy in a Glenrothes park.

Police Scotland have opened an investigation after a 15-year-old was assaulted in Riverside Park.

The incident was reported to police around 7.35pm on Saturday evening.

The boy sustained serious facial injuries and received treatment at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Police are aware images of this incident are circulating online.

Officers are following positive lines of inquiry to locate the other youths involved.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: “There is no place for this type of violence in our community and I utterly condemn such acts.

“Anyone who takes part in violence will face the full consequences of the justice system.”

