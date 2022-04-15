‘Things were really bad’: How police cut Levenmouth anti-social behaviour calls by 70%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have revealed how they managed to cut calls about anti-social behaviour in Levemouth by more than two-thirds – after one officer admitted: “Things were really bad.”

Levenmouth Together, a partnership set up in 2017 in response to high levels of crime in the area, will be renewed for a fourth year.

Funded jointly by Police Scotland and Fife Council, the initiative allows two officers to be permanently based in Levenmouth to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

It came after councillors reported their phones were “ringing off the hook” with complaints from the public.

Repeated calls were being made on issues like fireraising, stolen vehicles, drug-taking and the use of off-road motorbikes.

Police brought together councillors, the fire service and other key organisations in the area – knowing it was not an issue they could tackle alone.

Inspector Paul Gillespie, who now leads the project, said: “It was recognised that things were really bad, and that resulted in the local area committee approaching the police and saying something different was needed to sort it.

“They looked at enforcement but also the ways we could prevent crime and divert young people.”

What has changed?

In 2018 Police Scotland had more than 800 complaints about the use of off-road motorbikes and hundreds of other calls about bad behaviour in the area.

Since Levenmouth Together was formed, and the two dedicated police officers took up post, there has been a 70% reduction in these reports.

But as well as enforcement, Inspector Gillespie says preventing young people from becoming involved in these behaviours is crucial.

“We recognised in 2020 that, while it was all very well and good these young people were being charged, it might well be they require assistance or support in the community and education,” he said.

Now, if someone is arrested or charged with anti-social behaviour offences, or for something like fireraising, police engage with them to offer education or other programmes.

Officers will also speak with their parents and use other tactics to prevent potential reoffending.

Activities are now organised at peak times when police know disorder used to be common.

Dozens now engaged in Friday night activities

Inspector Gillespie said: “We put in place a Friday night football event, knowing our peak hours [for disorder] were between 7pm and 10pm.

“Between 30 and 70 young people, male and female, take part, with coaching from Active Fife.

“We recognised then that we needed to be quite diverse, so we also organised a motorbiking event with Kingdom Off Road Motorcycles.”

Other events include educational and girls’ only sessions at Levenmouth Academy.

It now means about 100 people are involved in activities on a Friday night.

Meanwhile, in order to tackle off-road motorbike use, police have asked for landscape changes in the area – such as introducing obstacles and improving footpath safety.

New CCTV is also being looked at for some areas.

And police are trying to improve the level of feedback they pass on to the community after crimes have been reported.

Experiences of Fife police shared across the UK

Each year, two different officers are assigned to Levenmouth Together, giving the project fresh input and energy.

Those involved are able to move into fresh roles, and share their knowledge with others in Police Scotland.

Information about the project has also been shared with other police forces in the UK.

Inspector Gillespie added: “It’s important to get a fresh viewpoint from different officers; if you have the same people you lose those fresh eyes and ideas.

“The officers are empowered and given autonomy over days of action. They have a good time in the job to build relationships, and the constant we have is myself and the community sergeant.”