We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick. With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Community category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Community

The Community award is sponsored by Insights.

This award recognises more-than-profit groups and businesses who put community at their heart.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Significant contribution to the community

Ability to influence customers and suppliers to adopt best environment, workplace and community practices

Commitment to local employment, partnership working and social inclusion

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Sponsored by Insights

Thank you to Insights for sponsoring the Community category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Brought to life over 30 years ago in Dundee, Insights Learning & Development is now a global organisation with a presence in over 60 countries, with 20 global offices and over 600 dedicated employees. It works with some of the world’s biggest companies, helping their people to increase self-awareness, improve relationships and solve real and pressing business issues.

Through the framework of a common language of colour, Insights helps people understand themselves and others, communicate with impact and become more effective teams by putting people right at the heart of everything we do.

Insight’s purpose is to create a world where people truly understand themselves and others and are inspired to make a positive difference in everything they do.

A spokesperson for Insights said: “Our community is at the heart of our vision, strategies and plans. We’re thrilled to be supporting the Courier Business Awards and a category which has a genuine connection to our values.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

